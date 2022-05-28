Priyanka Chopra's Cousin Meera Chopra Says She Had A Tough Time While Sourcing Her Clothes For Cannes 2022

Actress Meera Chopra who also walked the red carpet for the Cannes Film Festival, recalls having a tough time while sourcing her outfit for the event, because all the Indian designers wanted to give their outfit to Deepika Padukone or a bigger celebrity.

"When I was sourcing clothes for my festival. I had a hard time because most of the Indian designers wanted to give clothes to Deepika Padukone, or want to close a bigger celebrity. Fashion becomes a key element. You want to put your best foot forward, and don't want to go wrong anywhere... There is a lot of pressure," said Meera.

She went on to add that she was so anxious that she could not sleep for three or four nights when she was sourcing her clothes, because she had pressure.

While sharing her experience about going to Cannes, Meera said that it was actually an overwhelming feeling because she didn't just go with some liquor brand, or just to walk the red carpet for nothing.

"I know there were a lot of people who were doing that. But I went there to promote my film, Safed, by launching the poster," added Chopra.

The actress agrees that being present at the Cannes Film Festival gives immense exposure to artistes, as the whole world is watching them. However, she also feels that the whole exercise of getting dressed up, getting pictures clicked and giving it out on social media, has become cumbersome and tiresome.

"I don't know what purpose it serves," said Meera while adding that for her, Cannes was all about connecting with people passionate about cinema. "That is what was more important for me than to just look pretty, walk the red carpet and get clicked," concluded Chopra.