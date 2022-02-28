Priyanka Chopra Enjoys A Cosy Sunday Outing With Husband Nick Jonas, Flaunts Her Stylish Hairdo

New mommy Priyanka Chopra recently enjoyed a cosy Sunday outing with her husband Nick Jonas. The couple who have been maintaining a low profile ever since welcoming their daughter stepped out for a Sunday morning drive. Priyanka took to her social media handle to share some gorgeous pictures in the form of a reel of herself on her Instagram handle.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing a white full-sleeved tee along with a black necklace. The White Tiger actress flaunted her stylish hairdo in the pictures. The actress has opted for radiant makeup in the pictures.

Madhu Chopra Shares Why Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Haven't Revealed Their Baby's Name Yet

The actress captioned the post using a sun, heart and a car emoji. The Sky Is Pink actress used AJR's song 'The Good Part' on the reel. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas left their fans overjoyed after they announced the birth of their daughter earlier in January this year. Their mutual social media post read, "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

Priyanka Chopra Says Situation In Ukraine 'Terrifying', Calls For Support

In an event to celebrate the 14 years of her cosmetic clinic, Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra also revealed to the reporters why her granddaughter's name has not been announced yet. She said, "We haven't finalised it yet. When the priest gives us the name, then it will happen. Not now."

She also expressed her joy in becoming a grandmother. She said, "I was so happy to become a grandmother. I am only smiling all the time. I'm very happy."

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra on Friday (February 25) dubbed the Russian military attack on Ukraine as "terrifying" and said it was difficult to understand how the situation has escalated to a "catastrophic point". The Bajirao Mastani actress who is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador took to Instagram and shared a news clipping of the Ukraine crisis. "The situation unfolding in Ukraine is terrifying. Innocent people living in fear for their lives and the lives of their loved ones, while trying to navigate the uncertainty of the immediate future," she stated.