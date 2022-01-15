Priyanka Chopra On Her Ugly Banter With Australian Journalist Questioning Her Credentials: That Just P***ED Me

Priyanka Chopra is not only a boss lady when it comes to her glorious filmography and many achievements as a global superstar but is also known for her no-nonsense attitude. In March last year, the actress had given a befitting reply to an Australian journalist who had questioned her credentials when it was announced that she and her singer-husband Nick Jonas will be presenting the Oscar nominations. The actress had shared the IMDB link of her around 60 note-worthy works in Bollywood and Hollywood to date. In her latest interaction with Vanity Fair, the actress spoke about the incident.

The actress stated how that incident disappointed her a great deal. Priyanka Chopra said, "I usually don't get mad, but that just p***ed me off." The Sky Is Pink actress furthermore revealed that she often confides with her family and loved ones when she feels low. Priyanka added, "I'll be mad, I'll be angry, I'll be annoyed. I'll speak about it to my family. I might cry a little bit, but it doesn't change my relationship with my work and what my actual quest is. My quest is not people's opinions. My quest is my job. My quest is to make sure that when someone watches something that I have done, it moves them or they enjoy it. My personal life, who I am, all of that is not my job."

Talking about the incident, the Australian journalist namely Peter Ford had expressed his disappointment on Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas being roped in to present the Oscar nominations. Ford had tweeted, "The journalist stated that he is not sure that Priyanka and Nick's contribution to the movies makes them credible to announce the Oscar nominations. His tweet read: "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees."

Priyanka Chopra then shared a video of her IMDb page, which had a list of her more than 60 movies. The White Tiger actress also asked the journalist how one qualifies to announce the Oscar nominations. Fans were impressed by her savage reply to the journalist.