Priyanka Chopra Remembers Her Late Father Ashok Chopra On Her Parent's Anniversary, Shares Heartfelt Post

That Priyanka Chopra was extremely close to her late father and renowned doctor Ashok Chopra is known to all. The actress lost her father in June 2013 and had a tumultuous phase in her life after that. She had also inked 'Daddy's Little Girl' in her wrist in the memory of her father. On her parent's wedding anniversary today (February 19), Priyanka Chopra remembered her father with a heartfelt post.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her parents, Ashok Chopra and Madhu Chopra. The beautiful picture has The White Tiger actress' father offer a rose to her mother. Priyanka had a lovely caption for the same.

Priyanka Chopra wrote, "This is always how I remember your anniversary. Miss you dad. Love you @drmadhuakhourichopra." Take a look at her post.

The actress has penned the difficult time surrounding her father's demise and the aftermath of it in a very sentimental manner in her memoir 'Unfinished.' In a recent interview, The Sky Is Pink actress admitted that she was terrified of writing her own memoir. She also revealed that there were times when she wanted to give up on it.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar Arabia, Priyanka Chopra said, "I wanted it to be more than what I've said in my interviews. I wanted it to have real things that I've never mentioned. And that was terrifying. When I was writing it, I was like, 'Oh my gosh, the world is going to know my innermost fears, insecurities, failures'. Things that I never admit in my public life."

Priyanka had gone on to say that she had let her guard down while penning 'Unfinished.' The Bajirao Mastani actress said, "Because, as a woman, you always kind of have to have a stronger front, we have to have a thicker hide to survive. Especially in the public business as an actor, a female actor, it is not the easiest. So I think I developed that shield or a wall to protect myself. And I allowed my guard to come down when I wrote the book, I think because I was on the other side of 35. So that made me a lot more solid on my feet and comfortable with myself as a woman." On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has a series Citadel and movies like Text For You and Ending Things on her kitty. She will also be seen in the Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa opposite Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.