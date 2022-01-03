Priyanka Chopra's New Year Celebrations With Nick Jonas Is All About Love And Togetherness

Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle to share a photo dump of her New Year celebrations with her husband and singer Nick Jonas. The couple spent the New Year atop the yacht along with their close friends. The actress shared some dreamy pictures from their celebration.

Talking about the same, Priyanka Chopra shared a picture wherein her husband Nick Jonas can be seen planting a kiss on her forehead while they enjoy the view from their yacht. The Sky Is Pink actress can be seen donning a dark pink sleeveless gown that she matched up with a neckpiece and her hair tied to a neat bun. On the other hand, the 'Sucker For You' singer opted for multi-coloured beach attire.

Priyanka Chopra also shared a stunning selfie of hers in orange bikini attire. The White Tiger actress then shared a picture of her glass amidst the backdrop of a cruise and a sunset. In the other pictures, Priyanka can be seen wearing her 'Happy New Year' party glasses while in another picture, she shared another picture of her and Nick Jonas's close friends Natasha Poonawaala and Cavanaugh James. Lastly, Priyanka shared a selfie with Nick while they are enjoying their drinks. The actress captioned the pictures stating, "Photo dump, So grateful for family and friends. Here's to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear." Take a look at the same.

Earlier on the occasion of Christmas (December 25), Nick Jonas also shared a mushy picture with his wife Priyanka Chopra against the backdrop of their Christmas decorations. Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with ETimes, the Mujhse Shaadi Karoge actress had revealed the secret behind a happy marriage. She had said, "I think just being honest and needing each other's company, obviously. Communication, having fun with each other. I think that's the most important key, is to be able to enjoy each other's company and just have a good time."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen in the Amazon Prime Series, Citadel alongside actor Richard Madden. She was also seen in the Hollywood flick Matrix The Resurrections. Apart from this, the actress has the film Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.