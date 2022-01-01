    For Quick Alerts
      Priyanka Chopra Swings Into 2022 From Her Los Angeles Home; Shares A Romantic Kiss With Nick Jonas

      By
      |

      Priyanka Chopra is all set to celebrate her New Years Eve with Nick Jonas and family at her LA home. The actress shared a glimpse of her New Year mood as she is ready to welcome 2022. Taking to Instagram, PeeCee shared a picture of the stunning view from her home.

      priyanka Chopra, nick jonas,

      In the picture, Priyanka Chopra can be seen wearing a purple slip dress with matching shoes. She kept her hair down and wore sunglasses for the low sun. She can be seen enjoying the swing near her outdoor pool at her home.

      Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, "Ready to swing into 2022 (peace emoji)." Take a look at the post,

      Soon after Nick shared a glimpse of their celebration and revealed that they ushered in the New Year with a romantic kiss. The singer and actor shared a mushy post and Instagram and wrote, "My forever New Years kiss". The picture shows Priyanka in a white slip dress for the New Year party while Nick sported a beige shirt for the celebration.

      Earlier this year, the couple sparked separation rumours after Priyanka dropped the second last name 'Jonas' from her Instagram account. Addressing the rumours, she told BT, "I don't know! I wanted the username to match my Twitter, I guess. I just find it really amusing that everything becomes such a huge deal to people! It's social media, guys. Just chill out!"

      On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Matrix Resurrections and has several releases in the pipeline include, Amazon's Citadel, Text For You and Bollywood film Jee Lee Zara.

      priyanka chopra nick jonas
      Saturday, January 1, 2022, 10:28 [IST]
      X