Rakul Preet On Her Marriage Rumours With Jackky Bhagnani In 2022: I Will Be The First Person To Talk About It

Rakul Preet is in a happy relationship with producer Jackky Bhagnani. Ever since the couple made their relationship public last year, rumour mills have been doing the rounds that they may get hitched this year. Now, Rakul has finally broken her silence on these speculations.

Talking to News18 about the same, Rakul Preet said, "Be it marriage or any other rumours about nonsense that doesn't exist, especially don't bother me at all. I have learned to keep my blinders on and keep working. I have been transparent in my life and as and when that step has to happen, I will be the first person to talk about it, like I did this time too. I only feel people shouldn't speculate and wait for the truth to come out. Right now my focus is on my work and the 10 films that I have and the other work that is coming in. Everything else will happen when it is due."

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship open to the public glare on the occasion of Rakul's birthday (October 10) last year. Jackky shared a beautiful post for his ladylove that said, "Without you, days don't seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile, and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my love."

On the other hand, Rakul Preet also shared a mushy post for Jackky Bhagnani on the occasion of his birthday on Christmas (December 25). The De De Pyaar De actress stated, "Happy happy bday my sunshine. May you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do! You know I wish you all that you desire." It seems that Rakul and Jackky will take some more time to paint the town red with their love before entering marital bliss.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rakul Preet will be seen in Doctor G alongside Ayushmann Khurrana. She will also be seen in Chhatriwali that will revolve around a unique concept. The actress further has movies like Runway 34, Attack and Mayday on her kitty.