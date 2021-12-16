Rakul Preet On Handling Trolls: I Can’t Keep Correcting People Who Don’t Have An Identity

Actress Rakul Preet is well-known for giving it back to trolls when they cross their limits. During her recent conversation with a leading daily, Rakul spoke about how she looks at trolling culture that has been emerging on social media, she said that she just doesn't give trolling that much importance in her life.

She told Times Of India, "People think they have a right to opinion on anything you say or do and I just don't give it too much attention unless it is something that is affecting me or bothers my near and dear ones. I think it's a part and parcel for being in the limelight and I can't keep correcting people who don't have an identity and get validation from writing whatever they desire about different celebrities."

She further admitted that trolls are part and parcel of celebrities' job.

In the same interview, when Rakul was asked to share a few words about her relationship with Jackky Bhagnani, she said, "Whenever the right time comes, I will talk about it. Right now my focus is on my work."

With respect to work, Rakul is busy with the shooting of Chhatriwali in Lucknow. Speaking about the same, Rakul said that she is having an amazing time while shooting in Lucknow.

"A lot of actors have shot here in this beautiful city, but I hadn't got the opportunity till now. So this is my first time in Lucknow and I have loved every minute of it. I was pleasantly surprised with its rich culture and heritage and it has this beautiful blend of modernity. This was a long schedule and I had a list to see and do here. So I shopped for chikan suits, went sightseeing and of course had the most amazing food here," stated Rakul.