Runway 34 Twitter Review: Did Ajay Devgn Impress Moviegoers With His Direction?

Ajay Devgn's latest directorial Runway 34 starring him and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles has hit theatres today and we are here with its live audience review. The film tells a story of Captain Vikrant Khanna (played by Devgn), a flying prodigy, whose flight takes a mysterious course after take-off from an international destination. Amitabh Bachchan plays lawyer Narayan Vedant who grills Captain Vikrant Khanna in court when the latter is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger.

While the trailer of the film received positive response from audience, let's see if the film has managed to woo moviegoers...

JYOTI_PRAJAPATI @JyotiPrajapati_: Watched #Runway34 One Word Review: DISASTER This flick only compared to #Bhuj even worse than that.VFX is worse.. Direction is horrible.. Vile screenplay and dreadful acting makes it unbearable..Its a torture.. Better skip it even you booked the tickets. #Runway34Review. Rating - ⭐

H R Rabari @HiraRabari77: #Runway34 Outstanding ⭐⭐⭐⭐ 4/5 Amazing story.. and #AjayDevgn sir's perfect direction and amazing acting. #AmitabhBachchan sir powerful performances @Rakulpreet very good. It's definitely one of the most gripping aviation thrillers made in Bollywood.

Sanjay Ghai @ghai1_sanjay: First Half of #Runway34 Brillant 👍 VFX like Hollywood movie.

Chiubaba @Chiubaba1: #Runway34 (till interval) - first half is too good with scenes that will keep on edge of your seat...brilliant cinematography and VFX work..@ajaydevgn & @Rakulpreet are rocking.

deep @KattarTigerian: #Runway34Review Rating ⭐ #Runway34 DISAPPOINTED!! Totally waste of time and money.

Hetvik Sharma @HetvikSharma: #Runway34 First half completed, it's amazing and fantastic. So proud to watch this film. High on technical expertise, authenticity, thrill & performances. Immaculate direction & acts by @ajaydevgn @SrBachchan and @Rakulpreet And it's Family movie!

Going by Twitter reviews, it's pretty clear that the film has been receiving mixed response from audience. While some lauded Ajay Devgn's work as a director, others criticised it.

(Social media posts are unedited.)