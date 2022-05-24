Ranveer Singh Says Deepika Padukone Has Control Over Her Temperament; 'I Am blessed That I Am Her Man'

Ranveer Singh is one doting husband who never fails to tell the world how much he loves his wife Deepika Padukone and how proud he is of her. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Ranveer sang praises of Deepika and said that he is truly lucky to be her man.

He told ETimes that Deepika is not only a consummate artist, but also a star. He further said that she is fiercely independent, and she runs her own show.

"She's been on international magazine covers, she's the first Indian brand ambassador for the house of Louis Vuitton, she is doing things that are unprecedented for any man or woman in Indian entertainment. I am truly lucky and blessed that I am her man," added Singh.

The Jayeshbhai Jordaar actor further called Deepika a 'jordaar' wife and said that she is the most solid person he knows.

"She is stable, sorted, meticulous and she is somebody who I admire for many reasons. I want to be more like her. She has such good habits, she has such control over her temperament. She never ceases to amaze and fascinate me. The more I get to know her, the more I fall in love with her," added the actor.

In the same interview, Ranveer also lauded Deepika's performance in her last release Gehraiyaan and said that it left him speechless.

He said, "The most amazing thing about her performance was that she lived that character, she lived every beat, every moment of it. It was not projected, it was not skill, it was not falsification. She lived the anxiety that her character was going through. I could see it!"

Currently, both Ranveer and Deepika are having a gala time at the Cannes Film Festival.