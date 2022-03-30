RRR Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad Discusses The Possibility Of A Sequel To Ram Charan-Jr NTR's Film

SS Rajamouli's latest release RRR featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR is having a blockbuster run at the box office along with rave reviews from the critics. So now, the magnum opus has minted Rs 500 Crore at the global box office and continues to earn big bucks.

Amid this, the film's writer KV Vijayendra Prasad in his latest interview with a leading tabloid has talked about a possibility of a sequel to his director-son's magnum opus. He also shared how the idea for Ram Charan-Jr NTR's film germinated.

Elaborating on his writing process, KV Vijayendra Prasad told Mid-day that he doesn't write down ideas; instead he locks the genre and the premise of the film.

Speaking about RRR, he shared, "To start with, I don't write. First, I lock the genre and the premise. I suggested a story set in the British era, where the hero is working with [the British Raj] for an ulterior motive. Then, we developed the track of a prisoner who is released from jail. My son liked the premise, so we started working on it. When we came across the story of two revolutionaries [Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem], we decided to fictionalise bits of the story. My son and I would sit across the table, and keep discussing ideas for two to four hours every day. The story was developed after two to three months."

Prasad said that he always knew that RRR would be a huge hit. When quizzed about a possibility of a sequel to the film, the Baahubali writer revealed, "We can take the two heroes on another action-based adventure outside India, in other British colonies that existed in 1920. But we haven't discussed that possibility yet."

He said that post RRR, his and his director-son SS Rajamouli's focus is on their upcoming film with superstar Mahesh Babu. The acclaimed writer revealed that this project will take at least two years and hence, so, there's no point in thinking about the RRR sequel as of now.

Besides Ram Charan and Jr NTR, RRR also features Alia Bhatt as Ram Charan's love interest Sita while Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn is seen in a guest appearance.