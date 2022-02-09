Sara Ali Khan Shares Lovely Birthday Wish For Mother Amrita Singh, Their Striking Resemblance Will Stun You

Sara Ali Khan's close bond with her mother and veteran actress Amrita Singh is known to all. Hence it was not a surprise that the actress took to her social media handle to share the most beautiful birthday wish for her mother. However, the highlight of the post was the pictures shared by Sara that had her bearing a striking resemblance with her mother.

Talking about the same, Sara Ali Khan shared a series of collage pictures that has her picture and her mother Amrita Singh's picture side by side. The mother-daughter duo shares an uncanny resemblance with each other in the same. The Coolie No 1 actress exudes the same beauty, grace and charm as the Betaab actress in the pictures. Fans were quick to point out how Sara is the exact 'carbon copy' of her mother.

Sara Ali Khan also had an endearing caption for the same. The Love Aaj Kal actress wrote, "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Mommy. Thank you for always showing me the mirror, but still always motivating me, encouraging me and inspiring me. I promise to always try my hardest to make you happy and proud and I will try every day to imbibe a fraction of the strength, beauty, grace and brilliance you exude. #bosslady #superwoman #mywholeworld #numberone #likemotherlikedaughter." Take a look at the same.

Actor Tiger Shroff conveyed his birthday wishes for Sara Ali Khan's mother Amrita Singh in the comment section. Sara has time and again shared several delightful pictures with her mother on her social media account. She often embarks on fun vacations with her mother and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. Amrita Singh is known for her performance in films like Chameli Ki Shaadi, 2 States, Badla, Mard, Kalyug, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman and many more.

In an earlier interview in December last year, Sara Ali Khan had revealed to The Times Of India how she matured quickly due to living with a single mother. The Atrangi Re actress said, "I grew up fast and saw a lot in life. Perhaps they helped me grow up a little faster. Living with a single mother in today's day and age makes you a little tougher and harder than you need to be. You don't live in a La La Land for too long then. You see the world for what it is." On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in an untitled romantic film with Vicky Kaushal.