Shaheen Bhatt Reacts To Rumours Of Alia Bhatt Being Pregnant Before Marriage, Says 'It's Her Journey'

Actress Alia Bhatt's elder sister and novelist, Shaheen Bhatt, has reacted to the comments who asked on social media about her sister's getting pregnant before marriage. In the latest interview, Shaheen also discussed the speculations that Alia would take a break from her work as she is going to become a mother soon.

After dating for over five years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony that was held at Alia's house in Mumbai. Back in June, they announced that they were all set to embrace parenthood via Instagram. Alia had shared a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed while Ranbir was sitting next to her.

Talking to News18, Shaheen Bhatt said, "I will not speak for her (Alia) because that is her own journey. Anything that she has dealt with internally is completely her journey. Having said that, you can never really please everybody. There is always going to be a negative comment or two out there. And I think living in the public eye, we are all very practised at knowing what to pay heed to and what not to focus on."

"It has been a wonderful year for our family in that sense. It has grown tremendously this past year. There is only more joy and happiness to come our way and I am looking forward to that," she added.

Alia recently celebrated her baby shower and, taking to her Instagram account, shared some glimpses from the ceremony. She captioned the post, "Just ... love (yellow heart emojis)."

Alia is currently enjoying the best moments of her life. Her last film, Brahmastra, had a successful run at the box-office, while she will also be making her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot's Heart of Stone. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix next year. The actress also has Karan Johar's Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh, which is set to release in 2023.