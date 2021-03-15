Shaheen Bhatt Pens A Sweet Note For Sister Alia Bhatt On Her Birthday; Says 2020 Brought Them Closer

As Alia Bhatt turned a year older today (March 15, 2021), elder sister Shaheen Bhatt penned a sweet note for her on her Instagram page. Shaheen shared a lovely picture with Alia, wherein the duo is seen holding each other lovingly while striking a pose for the camera.

Shaheen captioned the picture as, "My angel girl, You make life better in an immeasurable number of ways. You are my mirror, my witness, my ally, my support, my audience, my critic, my cheerleader, my entertainment, my sister, my child, my mother and my best friend all rolled into one very cute and clumsy package."

She further wrote, "This last year, brought us even closer and I'm so lucky to have you as a co-passenger on this journey. You bring so much joy and understanding to my life and I honestly don't know what I would do without you. Happy birthday Sweetie."

Earlier today, Shaheen shared a picture of Alia on her Instagram story, wherein Alia is seen relaxing on a sofa. Shaheen captioned the picture as, "Rocking birthday celebration feat. @aliaabhatt."

Meanwhile, Alia is quite exhilarated about 2021, as her much-anticipated films Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi and SS Rajamouli's RRR are all set to hit the theatres on July 30 and October 13, respectively.

Apart from these two films, she is also busy with the shooting of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra which also stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles and Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings, which also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew in key roles.

While the shooting of her yet another upcoming film Takht has not started yet, we are quite excited to see her in Karan Johar's first period drama, which also stars Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

