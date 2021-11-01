Alia Bhatt Shares A Delightful New Picture But It Has THIS Connection With Her Beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying a lovely vacation with her sister Shaheen Bhatt and took to her social media handle to share a beautiful picture of herself. Talking about the picture, Alia can be seen sporting a green crop top and blue jeans. The actress can be seen covering her face with a leaf in the same.

Talking about the picture, at a close angle, Alia Bhatt can be seen wearing a gorgeous gold-plated ring which has the number '8' engraved on it. Now the die-hard fans of the couple know that Ranbir Kapoor's favourite and lucky number is 8 too. This is truly a special gesture of the Student Of The Year actress for her beau. Alia captioned the same stating, "The Little Things" along with a leaf emoji. While her mother Soni Razdan commented stating, "Like you" along with some heart emojis and actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "This picture is pure art." Take a look at the same.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the couple has been dating for quite some time and will also share the screen space for the first time in Brahmastra. Apart from this, there are rumours that the couple may soon tie the knot in the month of December this year. According to a news report in Deccan Chronicle, both the stars have emptied their date diaries after wrapping up Brahmastra's shoot.

Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt To Tie The Knot In December?

The news report stated that Ranbir Kapoor was supposed to kickstart the work on Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal by the end of this year. However, he has now apparently allotted all his dates next year. Meanwhile, his lady love Alia Bhatt has finished her assignments thus far, including her last film production Darlings. She will soon begin shooting for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara only after the filmmaker wraps up the shoot of Pukar.

Alia Bhatt Enjoys Sunset With Ranbir Kapoor On His Birthday, Calls Him Her Life

The news portal further stated an industry source saying that Alia Bhatt is only expected to promote Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is to release in January next year. Thus, both the stars have kept themselves free a few days from November until the first few days of January wherein which they are most likely to tie the knot. The publication quoted the source to reveal, "Ranbir has pushed the Animal shoot to 2022; besides, he has to Shamshera to promote, which releases in March 2022. The buzz is that the two are getting married in December, which is why they've kept their date diaries empty, just as Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma had done even as they denied the wedding before going off to Italy to get married. Hopefully, there'll be an official announcement, just as the Kapoors normally do."