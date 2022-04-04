shahid-kapoor-recalls-being-written-off-by-critics-during-his-lowest-phase-of-career

As actor Shahid Kapoor gears up for his upcoming film Jersey, he recalls the lowest phase of his career, when he was delivering back-to-back flops at the box office and many critics presumed that his career will come to an end. It was indeed the toughest phase of his entire career, but Shahid never paid heed to naysayers and rather focused on his craft, and rest is history!

In his recent tete-a-tete with media during the promotions of Jersey, Shahid recalled about being written off by critics and said, "A lot of people were writing that my career was coming to an end. However, I never thought that way."

Shahid further said that when he was in his 20s, he had that passion to drive him around.

"I have lived my life. I was like.. let the world put me down, it will only work as fuel. Ease and success is more harmful than failure, which puts fuel in you to work better," added the Kabir Singh actor.

He also revealed that when he forayed into Bollywood, no filmmaker was aware that he was Pankaj Kapoor's son.

"When I came in... my mom was a single mother. My parents were staying separated. I didn't tell anyone about my background. It is only after the release of my first film that people realised I was Pankaj Kapur's son," revealed Kapoor.

Speaking about his father, Shahid said that he likes his professionalism, and has imbibed his work ethics.

"He has innocence and works on a project as if it is his first. His approach is always like a student. Woh ek diggaj kalakaar hai, yet he is so grounded," added the 41-year-old actor.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film also casts Mrunal Thakur and is slated to hit the theatres on April 14, 2022.