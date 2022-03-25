Sonam Kapoor On Her First Pregnancy: It's Been Tough, Nobody Tells You How Hard It Is

Sonam Kapoor recently took to social media to announce that she is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja. As soon as the actress shared this happy news, congratulatory messages started pouring for the to-be parents on social media.

Now in an interview with Vogue magazine, Sonam Kapoor has opened up on her pregnancy and confessed that her journey has been an easy. Speaking about focusing on a healthy lifestyle, the Veere Di Wedding actress said, "If you want to carry another life within you, you have to respect your own."

She told the magazine that the first three months of her pregnancy were difficult as she wasn't prepared for it. Sonam added, "It's been tough-nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is."

The Neerja actress said that she is unfazed by this new journey to motherhood and said, "The reason we're all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to."

In the same interview, Sonam also talked about the portraying of women in Indian cinema and said, "We are always catering to the male gaze, which is disappointing. "If I put a sexy picture of myself on Instagram, it'll get way more likes than the one where I'm wearing a pretty dress," the actress continued.

The actress in her interview, confessed that she was a bit of a mess as a teenager and would feel gangly, awkward and self-conscious of her body. However, her mother Sunita provided her respite from the stringent societal expectations around beauty for women with her progressive thoughts.

Workwise, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor. She also appeared in a cameo in her father's film AK Vs AK.