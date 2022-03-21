The Fame Game Actor Gagan Arora Ties The Knot With His Longtime Girlfriend Muditaa, See Pics

The Fame Game actor Gagan Arora tied the knot with his long time girlfriend Muditaa last month. He shared the news today with his fans and followers by sharing the pictures on his social media account. Gagan accompanied it with a long note, revealing that 12 years back when he first saw his wife Muditaa, he had told his friends that she was going to be their 'bhabhi'.

The actor wrote, “Sooo about a month ago, at the end of the wave with a lot of restrictions and a very small gathering of family and friends we started this new journey. You make me happy everyday be it in your super expensive lehenga or your comfy pajamas, you make me a better person everyday be it in your bhaari wedding makeup or your straight from bed look.”

As soon as he shared the happy news, actors Barkha Singh, Flora Saini, social media influencer Dolly Singh among others took to the comments section to congratulate him on his wedding. Check out the post below:

Gagan, who was last seen in Madhuri Dixit starrer The Fame Game, opened up about working with the actress in an interview with India Today. The actor said, “I felt intimidated before meeting her because she is a superstar. But the moment I met her, she made me very comfortable and she is very warm and gracious. We had a great talk about acting and the kind of role I was portraying on the show. And she said whatever she had seen she liked it.”