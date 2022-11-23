Tiger Shroff's Fans Ask ‘Who Is This New Boy' As Disha Patani Gets Papped With A Mystery Man In Town

Bollywood actress Disha Patani, who debuted in Hindi films with Dhoni's biopic, is known for causing a stir with her sartorial picks and bold outfits. The actress, who has been termed a "national crush," also remains in the headlines for her alleged relationship with Tiger Shroff. However, Disha on Tuesday (November 22) sent the internet into a frenzy when she was spotted with a mystery man, and everyone's guessing where Tiger Shroff is.

On Tuesday night, Disha Patani was papped by shutterbugs as she arrived at actor Kartik Aaryan's birthday party. She looked jaw-droppingly sexy in a white body-hugging short dress. But it was her party companion who caught everyone's attention. The actress has been spotted lately spending time with her gym trainer, Aleksandar Alex Ilic, and it was he with whom Disha arrived at Kartik Aaryan's birthday bash.

In a video that is making the rounds on social media, Disha Patani is seen arriving with Aleksandar, who came as her plus one for the birthday party. The duo came to the venue in the same car, and Aleksandar is seen opening the door for Disha. The actress and her gym trainer were also twinning, as Aleksandar wore a white button-down shirt, which he paired with a pair of light blue ripped jeans.

He wore white shoes to complete his look, while Disha carried a white sling bag and rounded off her look with high heels. Aleksandar was also seen shielding Disha as she crossed a small crowd to enter the restaurant where the birthday party was happening. Although Disha and Aleksandar didn't pose for the paps together, the actress stopped for some clicks before heading inside the venue.

Take a look at the video here:-

Soon after Disha Patani's video surfaced online, netizens were taken aback and wondered who Disha was with. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff's fans reacted to the actress' closeness with her gym trainer. In the video shared by a paparazzi account, many jumped into the comment section and trolled the actress, involving Tiger. One wrote, "Save Tiger please," while another user's comment read, "Tiger kidhar hai."

Several people wondered about this guy in Dish's life and dropped a comment saying, "Yeh iska bhai hai kya?" One user said, "Is she not dating Tiger anymore?" Another one wrote, "Save Tiger please." "Who is this new boy?" asks a third user. For the uninitiated, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff reportedly split a few months ago.

The Ek Tha Villain Returns actress' alleged dating news has been hitting headlines for quite some time, however, there have been no confirmations on the same yet. Aleksandar is Disha's gym trainer and a close friend as well. The man has appeared on the actress's Instagram account several times, and they have been going on vacations and spending quality time with each other.