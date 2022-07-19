Yami Gautam Dhar's A Thursday Becomes The Most Watched Direct-To-OTT Film In 2022

Even
after
a
long
time
since
its
release,
Yami
Gautam
Dhar's
excellent
performance
in
'A
Thursday'
has
been
earning
recognition
all
across
the
nation.
Having
received
immense
love
from
the
audience
and
the
critics,
the
film
has
become
the
most
watched
direct-to-OTT
film
in
2022
released
so
far.
Taking
to
her
social
media
the
actress
shared
a
poster
of
the
film
that
mentioned
the
film
to
be
the
most
watched
direct
to
OTT
film
in
2022
released
so
far
with
25+
million
views
according
to
Ormax
Media
report.
The
actress
wrote
the
caption
-
"THANK
YOU
SO
MUCH
TO
EACH
ONE
OF
YOU
FOR
MAKING
THIS
HAPPEN!
IT
FEELS
LIKE
IT
SUMS
UP
A
VERY
IMPORTANT
PART
OF
MY
JOURNEY
AS
AN
ACTOR!
GRATITUDE
🙏#ATHURSDAY."
Moreover,
Yami's
'A
Thursday'
is
also
the
Most
Popular
Indian
Film
of
2022
on
IMDB
with
7.8
ratings.
The
actress
has
been
constantly
hailed
all
across
the
nation
by
famous
personalities.
Meanwhile,
on
the
work
front,
Yami
Gautam
Dhar
has
a
very
interesting
lineup
ahead
with
Lost,
OMG
2,
and
other
many
projects
which
she
has
worked
on
and
the
official
announcement
is
yet
to
be
made.