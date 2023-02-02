Home Remedies For Glowing And Flawless Skin By Josh Creator Swapna
Josh creator Swapna, known as the “Smart Telugu Housewife,” is a homemaker & she is creating content related to lifestyle recipes, kitchen tips, beauty care, house organization, cleaning hacks, shopping & many more.
In
the
current
Era
having
natural,
healthy
and
shiny
skin
is
next
to
impossible.
Immense
pollution
and
change
in
the
environment
calls
for
a
change
in
everyday
routine
to
maintain
and
nourish
all
skin
types.
At
times,
a
quick
home
remedy
is
equivalent
to
saving
thousands
of
cosmetic
treatments.
As
even
most
of
the
big
pharmaceutical
companies
say
"The
best
remedies
for
skin
improvement
come
from
the
households"...In
this
article
find
a
quick
and
simple
home
remedy
for
glowing
and
healthy
skin.
Here
is
creator
Swapna
who
is
known
as
the
"Smart
Telugu
Housewife".
She
is
a
Homemaker
&
she
is
creating
content
related
to
Lifestyle
Recipes,
Kitchen
Tips,
Beauty
Care,
House
Organization,
Cleaning
Hacks,
Shopping
&
Many
More.
Yes,
self-pampering
is
necessary
and
the
question
is
why
not
give
oneself
the
self-love
and
attention.
Tip:
1
For
Tan
Removal
and
Glowing
Skin
All
you
need
is
"Milk"
Apply
2
teaspoons
of
Milk
(Without
Boling
)
on
your
face
everyday
and
slightly
massage
your
skin
before
washing
your
face.
It
helps
to
remove
tan
on
your
face
and
you
feel
refreshed.
It
southens
the
skin
and
enhances
smooth
and
bright
glow.
Choose
creamless
milk
if
you
have
oily
skin
Tip:
2
Tip
to
Avoid
Underarms
sweat
All
you
need
is
"Rose
water
and
Lemon
Drops"
Are
you
bothered
about
underarm
sweat?
Excessive
underarm
sweating
can
be
uncomfortable.
Try
this
amazing
tip
at
your
home.
Prepare
a
mixture
with
some
rosewater
and
2,3
drops
of
lemon.
Apply
it
on
your
underarms
and
wait
2
min,
before
dressing
up.
And
voila!
A
simple
trick
that
saves
you
from
expensive
cosmetics!
While
Josh
platform
shares
happiness
in
having
talented,
homegrown
and
enthusiastic
creator
like
Swapna.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 18:06 [IST]