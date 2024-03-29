Adah Sharma Viral Video: The Kerala Story Actress Gives Elephants A Bath, Her Fitness Regime Will Surprise You
Adah Sharma incorporates the traditional weapon-based martial art, Silambam, into her fitness regimen, promoting workouts with friends for enjoyment. The actress emphasizes the blend of physical activity with a mindful diet, alongside her acting career advancements with upcoming roles.
