ENT LIVE Updates: Imtiaz On Casting Diljit In Amar Singh Chamkila; Boney Opens Up On Delay In Maidaan Release

ENT LIVE Updates Boney Kapoor Opens Up On Maidaan Delay

The entertainment industry never misses a chance to keep us hooked and on our toes. It is always bustling and has some new scoops about our favourite celebs. And amid the fast running life, keeping a tab on everything around is quite difficult. But we bring you all the updates from the showbiz world in just one place for you.

To begin with, as Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra's Amar Singh Chamkila is grabbing a lot of eyeballs, director Imtiaz Ali has opened up about why he chose to cast the Punjabi singer in the movie

On the other hand, Boney Kapoor has opened up on over five years delay in the release of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan and said, "As a team we, didn't lose patience and I am glad we didn't".

Check out all the updates here:

  • Mar 08, 2024, 5:05 pm IST

    Krishna Shroff Exemplifies True Women Leadership Values as She Showcases MFN14 this Women's Day

    This International Women's Day, the spotlight shines on Krishna Shroff, as she showcases exceptional leadership in the male-dominated world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA). As the founder of MFN, Krishna exemplifies true women leadership values, breaking barriers and paving the way for others in the industry. Krishna Shroff isn't just the face behind MFN14; she's the driving force behind India's most successful MMA promotion. With her vision and dedication, she has elevated MFN to unprecedented heights, transforming it into a premier platform for MMA enthusiasts nationwide. Despite the challenges of a male-dominated sport, Krishna has demonstrated unwavering resilience, proving that gender is no barrier to success. One of Krishna's remarkable contributions to MFN is her role as the matchmaker, handpicking each fight at the promotion. Her keen eye for talent and strategic matchmaking have led to some of the most thrilling and unforgettable bouts in MMA history. By curating the fight card herself, Krishna ensures that every MFN event delivers unparalleled excitement and showcases the best talent in the sport. Under Krishna's leadership, each edition of MFN surpasses the last, offering fans an unparalleled experience and raising the bar for MMA events in India. Her commitment to excellence has earned MFN a reputation for delivering top-tier fights, captivating audiences, and fostering the growth of MMA in the region. Commenting on her role as a women leader in the MMA industry, Krishna Shroff stated, "I'm honored to represent women in a field traditionally dominated by men. Through MFN, I aim to inspire others to pursue their passions fearlessly and challenge stereotypes. Every edition of MFN is a testament to our collective dedication to the sport and our commitment to pushing boundaries." As we celebrate International Women's Day, Krishna Shroff's leadership serves as a beacon of inspiration, reminding us of the limitless potential of women in every arena. Her contributions to the world of MMA and her embodiment of true women leadership values make her a role model for aspiring leaders everywhere.

    Krishna Shroff Exemplifies True Women Leadership Values as She Showcases MFN14 this Women's Day
  • Mar 08, 2024, 4:55 pm IST

    Laapataa Ladies Lead Pratibha Ranta Distributes Pamphlets For Rs 100 Tickets Offer

    Jio Studios & Aamir Khan Productions' Laapataa Ladies is indeed one of the most loved films that has arrived with an interesting story. The film has emerged as the most-reviewed film that is winning hearts. As the film is enjoying a phenomenal run in the theaters, the team is leaving no stone unturned to spread the word of the film across all corners. The lead actress of the film Pratibha Ranta was seen distributing pamphlets of the film that is about the offer that makers have brought on the occasion of International Women's Day for the tickets of the film available at Rs. 100 on this special occasion. She wrote, "#LaapataaLadies tickets will be available for 100 Rs. on Women’s day tomorrow! Toh sab ladiejjj jaake dekho - kyuki madam baalik hai, mann marzi ki maalik hai."

  • Mar 08, 2024, 4:26 pm IST

    Sreejita De Opens Up About Casting Couch Experience She Faced At 19

    In her recent interview, Sreejita De opened up about her casting couch experience which she faced at the age of 19. She stated, "When I was 19, I was offered a Bengali film, a remake of a Hindi film. I was called for a meeting. My mother was in Kolkata, and I went to the director's office alone. I didn't like the way he held my shoulder and the way he spoke to me.” She further reveals, “He was an old man. Even if you are very young, you know that this touch is not right. The way he was looking at me was very disgusting. I literally picked up my purse and ran out of the office".

  • Mar 08, 2024, 2:34 pm IST

    Jacqueliene Fernandez Opens Up About Fire Breakout At Her Building

    A day after there were reports about re break out in Jacqueliene Fernandez's building, the actress has reacted to the same, "Thank you for all the concern and love, as there was a fire at my apartment building last night. Fortunately, we are all safe and unharmed (even the furry friends). Currently, I am in Colombo for the opening of Legends Cricket Trophy. Thank you to the rescue operations that were carried out swiftly, ensuring that everyone was evacuated to safety. I want to express my gratitude for your concern and love during this time. Your support means everything to me and has always been my strength! God bless"

  • Mar 08, 2024, 1:16 pm IST

    Alia Bhatt Shares A Sweet Post On Women's Day

    On the occasion of Women's Day, Alia Bhatt shared a pic of herself holding a heart shaped cushion and wrote, "my little woman made this for me... & I share this with all of you.. Happy women’s day ladies. Take a minute to celebrate yourself today and every day for the rest of your life!"

  • Mar 08, 2024, 11:35 am IST

    TV Actress Dolly Sohi Passes Away At 48

    Dolly Sohi, who is known for her roles in Jhanak, Parineetii, Kalash, has passed away at the age of 48. Reportedly, she was battling with cervical cancer. The news of her demise came hours after her sister Aman Sohi passed away due to jaundice

  • Mar 08, 2024, 9:48 am IST

    Boney Kapoor Opens Up On Over 5 Years Delay In Maidaan Release

    During the recent trailer launch, Maidaan producer opened up on over 5 years delay in the movie's release and said, "We were in the midst of a crisis which the entire world was facing. During the lockdown, we had our sets standing in Madh (an area in Mumbai) for around three and a half years. When we would get a window to shoot, we had all the players and technicians coming from all over the world. They would land here, shoot a match for maybe eight-ten days and there would be a lockdown again. This happened to us thrice. In all this, it was not only about hard work, but also about having patience. As a team we, didn’t lose patience and I am glad we didn’t".

  • Mar 08, 2024, 8:08 am IST

    Imtiaz Ali Reveals The Real Reason For Roping In Diljit Dosanjh For Amar Singh Chamkila

    As Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Amar Singh Chamikla has been making headlines, Imtiaz Ali opened up on why roped in the Punjabi singer as a lead and told News18 Showsha, "It was mandatory for me to cast actors who are singers as well. It was important for them to sing live. This film wouldn’t have been possible without them. It’s not like Diljit didn’t train a lot like Parineeti did but he does live singing and is used to it. They both recorded the songs after singing them live. The reason behind this is that I’ve never had singers singing live during a shot. I thought that in case the live singing doesn’t work out, we can always use the recorded version and use it as playback like we usually do"

