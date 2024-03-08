ENT LIVE Updates: Imtiaz On Casting Diljit In Amar Singh Chamkila; Boney Opens Up On Delay In Maidaan Release

The
entertainment
industry
never
misses
a
chance
to
keep
us
hooked
and
on
our
toes.
It
is
always
bustling
and
has
some
new
scoops
about
our
favourite
celebs.
And
amid
the
fast
running
life,
keeping
a
tab
on
everything
around
is
quite
difficult.
But
we
bring
you
all
the
updates
from
the
showbiz
world
in
just
one
place
for
you.
To
begin
with,
as
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Parineeti
Chopra's
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
is
grabbing
a
lot
of
eyeballs,
director
Imtiaz
Ali
has
opened
up
about
why
he
chose
to
cast
the
Punjabi
singer
in
the
movie
On
the
other
hand,
Boney
Kapoor
has
opened
up
on
over
five
years
delay
in
the
release
of
Ajay
Devgn
starrer
Maidaan
and
said,
"As
a
team
we,
didn't
lose
patience
and
I
am
glad
we
didn't".
Check
out
all
the
updates
here:
Mar
08,
2024,
5:05
pm
IST
Krishna
Shroff
Exemplifies
True
Women
Leadership
Values
as
She
Showcases
MFN14
this
Women's
Day
This
International
Women's
Day,
the
spotlight
shines
on
Krishna
Shroff,
as
she
showcases
exceptional
leadership
in
the
male-dominated
world
of
Mixed
Martial
Arts
(MMA).
As
the
founder
of
MFN,
Krishna
exemplifies
true
women
leadership
values,
breaking
barriers
and
paving
the
way
for
others
in
the
industry.
Krishna
Shroff
isn't
just
the
face
behind
MFN14;
she's
the
driving
force
behind
India's
most
successful
MMA
promotion.
With
her
vision
and
dedication,
she
has
elevated
MFN
to
unprecedented
heights,
transforming
it
into
a
premier
platform
for
MMA
enthusiasts
nationwide.
Despite
the
challenges
of
a
male-dominated
sport,
Krishna
has
demonstrated
unwavering
resilience,
proving
that
gender
is
no
barrier
to
success.
One
of
Krishna's
remarkable
contributions
to
MFN
is
her
role
as
the
matchmaker,
handpicking
each
fight
at
the
promotion.
Her
keen
eye
for
talent
and
strategic
matchmaking
have
led
to
some
of
the
most
thrilling
and
unforgettable
bouts
in
MMA
history.
By
curating
the
fight
card
herself,
Krishna
ensures
that
every
MFN
event
delivers
unparalleled
excitement
and
showcases
the
best
talent
in
the
sport.
Under
Krishna's
leadership,
each
edition
of
MFN
surpasses
the
last,
offering
fans
an
unparalleled
experience
and
raising
the
bar
for
MMA
events
in
India.
Her
commitment
to
excellence
has
earned
MFN
a
reputation
for
delivering
top-tier
fights,
captivating
audiences,
and
fostering
the
growth
of
MMA
in
the
region.
Commenting
on
her
role
as
a
women
leader
in
the
MMA
industry,
Krishna
Shroff
stated,
"I'm
honored
to
represent
women
in
a
field
traditionally
dominated
by
men.
Through
MFN,
I
aim
to
inspire
others
to
pursue
their
passions
fearlessly
and
challenge
stereotypes.
Every
edition
of
MFN
is
a
testament
to
our
collective
dedication
to
the
sport
and
our
commitment
to
pushing
boundaries." As
we
celebrate
International
Women's
Day,
Krishna
Shroff's
leadership
serves
as
a
beacon
of
inspiration,
reminding
us
of
the
limitless
potential
of
women
in
every
arena.
Her
contributions
to
the
world
of
MMA
and
her
embodiment
of
true
women
leadership
values
make
her
a
role
model
for
aspiring
leaders
everywhere.
Mar
08,
2024,
4:55
pm
IST
Laapataa
Ladies
Lead
Pratibha
Ranta
Distributes
Pamphlets
For
Rs
100
Tickets
Offer
Jio
Studios
&
Aamir
Khan
Productions'
Laapataa
Ladies
is
indeed
one
of
the
most
loved
films
that
has
arrived
with
an
interesting
story.
The
film
has
emerged
as
the
most-reviewed
film
that
is
winning
hearts.
As
the
film
is
enjoying
a
phenomenal
run
in
the
theaters,
the
team
is
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
spread
the
word
of
the
film
across
all
corners.
The
lead
actress
of
the
film
Pratibha
Ranta
was
seen
distributing
pamphlets
of
the
film
that
is
about
the
offer
that
makers
have
brought
on
the
occasion
of
International
Women's
Day
for
the
tickets
of
the
film
available
at
Rs.
100
on
this
special
occasion.
She
wrote,
"#LaapataaLadies
tickets
will
be
available
for
100
Rs.
on
Women’s
day
tomorrow!
Toh
sab
ladiejjj
jaake
dekho
-
kyuki
madam
baalik
hai,
mann
marzi
ki
maalik
hai."
Sreejita
De
Opens
Up
About
Casting
Couch
Experience
She
Faced
At
19
In
her
recent
interview,
Sreejita
De
opened
up
about
her
casting
couch
experience
which
she
faced
at
the
age
of
19.
She
stated,
"When
I
was
19,
I
was
offered
a
Bengali
film,
a
remake
of
a
Hindi
film.
I
was
called
for
a
meeting.
My
mother
was
in
Kolkata,
and
I
went
to
the
director's
office
alone.
I
didn't
like
the
way
he
held
my
shoulder
and
the
way
he
spoke
to
me.”
She
further
reveals,
“He
was
an
old
man.
Even
if
you
are
very
young,
you
know
that
this
touch
is
not
right.
The
way
he
was
looking
at
me
was
very
disgusting.
I
literally
picked
up
my
purse
and
ran
out
of
the
office".
Mar
08,
2024,
2:34
pm
IST
Jacqueliene
Fernandez
Opens
Up
About
Fire
Breakout
At
Her
Building
A
day
after
there
were
reports
about
re
break
out
in
Jacqueliene
Fernandez's
building,
the
actress
has
reacted
to
the
same,
"Thank
you
for
all
the
concern
and
love,
as
there
was
a
fire
at
my
apartment
building
last
night.
Fortunately,
we
are
all
safe
and
unharmed
(even
the
furry
friends).
Currently,
I
am
in
Colombo
for
the
opening
of
Legends
Cricket
Trophy.
Thank
you
to
the
rescue
operations
that
were
carried
out
swiftly,
ensuring
that
everyone
was
evacuated
to
safety.
I
want
to
express
my
gratitude
for
your
concern
and
love
during
this
time.
Your
support
means
everything
to
me
and
has
always
been
my
strength!
God
bless"
Mar
08,
2024,
1:16
pm
IST
Alia
Bhatt
Shares
A
Sweet
Post
On
Women's
Day
On
the
occasion
of
Women's
Day,
Alia
Bhatt
shared
a
pic
of
herself
holding
a
heart
shaped
cushion
and
wrote,
"my
little
woman
made
this
for
me...
&
I
share
this
with
all
of
you..
Happy
women’s
day
ladies.
Take
a
minute
to
celebrate
yourself
today
and
every
day
for
the
rest
of
your
life!"
Dolly
Sohi,
who
is
known
for
her
roles
in
Jhanak,
Parineetii,
Kalash,
has
passed
away
at
the
age
of
48.
Reportedly,
she
was
battling
with
cervical
cancer.
The
news
of
her
demise
came
hours
after
her
sister
Aman
Sohi
passed
away
due
to
jaundice
Mar
08,
2024,
9:48
am
IST
Boney
Kapoor
Opens
Up
On
Over
5
Years
Delay
In
Maidaan
Release
During
the
recent
trailer
launch,
Maidaan
producer
opened
up
on
over
5
years
delay
in
the
movie's
release
and
said,
"We
were
in
the
midst
of
a
crisis
which
the
entire
world
was
facing.
During
the
lockdown,
we
had
our
sets
standing
in
Madh
(an
area
in
Mumbai)
for
around
three
and
a
half
years.
When
we
would
get
a
window
to
shoot,
we
had
all
the
players
and
technicians
coming
from
all
over
the
world.
They
would
land
here,
shoot
a
match
for
maybe
eight-ten
days
and
there
would
be
a
lockdown
again.
This
happened
to
us
thrice.
In
all
this,
it
was
not
only
about
hard
work,
but
also
about
having
patience.
As
a
team
we,
didn’t
lose
patience
and
I
am
glad
we
didn’t".
Mar
08,
2024,
8:08
am
IST
Imtiaz
Ali
Reveals
The
Real
Reason
For
Roping
In
Diljit
Dosanjh
For
Amar
Singh
Chamkila
As
Diljit
Dosanjh
and
Parineeti
Chopra
starrer
Amar
Singh
Chamikla
has
been
making
headlines,
Imtiaz
Ali
opened
up
on
why
roped
in
the
Punjabi
singer
as
a
lead
and
told
News18
Showsha,
"It
was
mandatory
for
me
to
cast
actors
who
are
singers
as
well.
It
was
important
for
them
to
sing
live.
This
film
wouldn’t
have
been
possible
without
them.
It’s
not
like
Diljit
didn’t
train
a
lot
like
Parineeti
did
but
he
does
live
singing
and
is
used
to
it.
They
both
recorded
the
songs
after
singing
them
live.
The
reason
behind
this
is
that
I’ve
never
had
singers
singing
live
during
a
shot.
I
thought
that
in
case
the
live
singing
doesn’t
work
out,
we
can
always
use
the
recorded
version
and
use
it
as
playback
like
we
usually
do"