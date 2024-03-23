Partha Sarathi Deb Death: Veteran Bengali Actor Passes Away At 68, CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief

Kolkata,
Mar
23
(PTI)
Veteran
Bengali
actor
Partha
Sarathi
Deb
died
at
a
hospital
here
where
he
was
undergoing
treatment,
his
family
said
on
Saturday.
He
was
68.
Deb
died
at
11.50
pm
on
Friday,
they
said.
He
had
been
suffering
from
COPD-related
ailments
for
a
long
time
and
was
admitted
to
state-run
M
R
Bangur
hospital
for
the
last
one
month,
they
added.
His
condition
worsened
over
the
past
week
and
he
was
in
ICU.
Condoling
his
death,
Chief
Minister
Mamata
Banerjee
wrote
on
X,
"Sad
to
know
of
the
demise
of
distinguished
and
senior
actor
Partha
Sarathi
Deb.
His
departure
impoverishes
us."
Actor
Rituparna
Sengupta
said,
"I
have
worked
with
him
in
so
many
films.
Very
sad
news.
May
his
soul
rest
in
peace." Deb,
who
was
a
popular
face
in
TV
serials,
had
also
acted
in
feature
films
including
recently
released
'Raktabeej'.
He
had
also
acted
in
'Kakababu
Here
Gelen,',
'Lathi',
'Prem
Amar',
Bogla
Mama
Jug
Jug
Jio',
among
others.
He
earned
a
lot
of
popularity
for
his
roles
in
TV
soaps
such
as
Chuni
Panna,
Joyee,
among
others.
He
was
vice-president
of
the
West
Bengal
Motion
Picture
Artists
Forum.
His
mortal
remains
were
taken
to
Technicians'
Studio
where
actors
Debdut
Ghosh
and
Biswanath
Basu,
director
Haranath
Chakraborty
were
among
others
who
paid
their
last
respects.