Partha Sarathi Deb Death: Veteran Bengali Actor Passes Away At 68, CM Mamata Banerjee Expresses Grief

Kolkata, Mar 23 (PTI) Veteran Bengali actor Partha Sarathi Deb died at a hospital here where he was undergoing treatment, his family said on Saturday. He was 68. Deb died at 11.50 pm on Friday, they said. He had been suffering from COPD-related ailments for a long time and was admitted to state-run M R Bangur hospital for the last one month, they added.

His condition worsened over the past week and he was in ICU. Condoling his death, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X, "Sad to know of the demise of distinguished and senior actor Partha Sarathi Deb. His departure impoverishes us."

Actor Rituparna Sengupta said, "I have worked with him in so many films. Very sad news. May his soul rest in peace." Deb, who was a popular face in TV serials, had also acted in feature films including recently released 'Raktabeej'. He had also acted in 'Kakababu Here Gelen,', 'Lathi', 'Prem Amar', Bogla Mama Jug Jug Jio', among others.

He earned a lot of popularity for his roles in TV soaps such as Chuni Panna, Joyee, among others. He was vice-president of the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists Forum. His mortal remains were taken to Technicians' Studio where actors Debdut Ghosh and Biswanath Basu, director Haranath Chakraborty were among others who paid their last respects.