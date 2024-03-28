Crew Review: Tabu, Kareena & Kriti Starrer Is An Entertaining Cinematic Ride That Takes Off And Lands Smoothly

Rating:
3.5/5
Star
Cast:
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
Kriti
Sanon
Director:
Rajesh
Krishnan
Crew
Review:
Tabu,
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan,
and
Kriti
Sanon;
three
actresses
from
different
generations
coming
together
for
a
movie
titled
Crew.
Well,
this
is
enough
for
everyone
to
get
excited
about
the
film.
But,
nowadays,
with
amazing
star
cast
audience
also
looks
forward
to
a
good
movie.
So,
is
Crew
a
film
that
deserves
a
ride
to
a
theatre
near
you?
Find
out
in
our
review
below...
Crew
is
about
Geeta
(Tabu),
Jasmine
(Kareena
Kapoor
Khan),
and
Divya
(Kriti
Sanon)
are
working
in
Kohinoor
airlines,
but
from
thepast
six
months,
they
haven't
received
their
salaries.
One
day,
one
of
their
crew
members
passes
away
on
flight,
these
three
come
to
know
that
the
guy
was
doing
the
smuggling
of
gold.
These
three
women,
who
are
in
need
of
money,
also
get
involved
in
smuggling
and
then
their
lives
have
a
lot
of
turbulence.
What
happens
with
Geeta,
Jasmine,
and
Divya?
To
know
that
you
need
to
watch
the
film.
The
movie
is
written
by
Nidhi
Mehra
and
Mehul
Suri,
and
directed
by
Rajesh
Krishnan.
The
basic
concept
of
Crew
is
amazing.
We
surely
haven't
seen
something
like
this
before
in
a
Hindi
film.
A
heist-comedy
with
three
female
protagonist.
The
film
starts
on
an
interesting
note,
and
keeps
us
hooked
to
know
what
will
happen
next.
The
seccond
half
creates
a
bit
turbulence
in
narration
as
a
few
scenes
fail
to
keep
us
engaged.
However,
soon
in
the
last
30
minutes
the
movie
picks
up
well.
There
are
some
scenes
that
will
surely
make
you
laugh,
and
the
one
liners,
especially
mouhted
by
Tabu,
are
hilarious.
Crew's
runtime
is
just
2
hours
and
3
minutes,
and
Rajesh
Krishnan
manages
to
show
everything
in
that
less
runtime.
Also,
while
watching
the
film,
you
will
connect
many
dots
and
might
feel
that
the
movie
is
inspired
by
a
real-life
person
and
his
airlines.
Guess
Who?
Crew
does
has
some
loop
holes
as
you
will
feel
that
in
some
scenes
the
writers
and
the
director
have
forgotten
the
logic.
But,
for
that
only
we
have
actresses
like
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
and
Tabu
to
save
the
film.
Crew
Actors' Performances
Talking
about
performances,
it
is
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
who
steals
the
show.
She
is
looking
gorgeous
in
the
movie
and
has
performed
very
well.
From
comedy
scenes
to
emotional
scenes,
Kareena
has
nailed
it.
After
Kareena,
it
is
of
course,
Tabu
who
grabs
our
attention.
As
we
said
earlier,
she
has
been
given
some
of
the
best
one-liners,
and
she
just
once
again
proves
why
we
call
her
one
of
the
best
actresses
of
the
Indian
cinema.
While
Kareena
and
Tabu
are
fantastic,
Kriti
Sanon's
performance
becomes
a
bit
weak
in
front
of
them.
It's
not
that
she
doesn't
have
a
good
screen
time,
but
Kareena
and
Tabu
are
just
so
good
that
Kriti
gets
overshadowed
by
them.
In
fact,
Kapil
Sharma
in
his
cameo
leaves
a
strong
mark,
and
you
really
wish
to
see
more
of
him.
Also,
he
is
not
just
there
to
do
comedy,
but
has
a
couple
of
emotional
scenes,
and
he
has
performed
it
well.
Diljit
Dosanjh
is
fine
in
his
extended
cameo.
Crew
Songs
When
we
talk
about
the
music,
Choli
Ke
Peeche
is
already
a
chartbuster,
and
it
is
good
to
hear
the
track
in
a
theatre.
Also,
after
watching
this
movie,
we
are
sure,
you
wil,l
go
on
YouTube
and
watch
the
song
Sona
Kitna
Sona
Hai.
Crew
Review
Final
Verdict
Overall,
Crew
does
have
a
few
turbulences,
but
on
the
whole,
it
is
an
entertaining
ride.
Also,
it's
a
must
watch
for
all
the
Kareena
Kapoor
Khan
fans!
We
would
have
given
3
stars
to
the
film,
but
an
extra
half
star
just
for
Bebo!