Tiger Shroff's Candid Confessions About His First Girlfriend And Dating Secrets Revealed

Bollywood's
action
hero,
Tiger
Shroff,
is
set
to
star
in
'Baaghi
4.'
Known
for
his
debut
in
the
romantic
comedy
'Heropanti,'
Tiger
has
won
hearts
with
his
dance
skills
in
many
films.
The
'Baaghi'
series,
following
'Heropanti,'
has
been
a
big
hit.
'Baaghi
2'
saw
him
alongside
Disha
Patani,
marking
another
success.
Tiger
is
now
looking
forward
to
the
release
of
'Bade
Miyan
Chote
Miyan'
with
Akshay
Kumar.
Recently,
a
video
where
Tiger
discusses
his
first
girlfriend
and
being
shy
went
viral.
He
shared
these
personal
details
with
Varun
Dhawan
at
an
Amazon
Prime
Video
event
in
Mumbai.
During
the
'Baaghi
4'
announcement,
Tiger
revealed
he
didn't
have
a
girlfriend
until
he
was
25
due
to
his
introverted
nature.
This
confession
came
out
during
a
chat
with
Varun
Dhawan,
who
was
surprised
by
Tiger's
late
entry
into
dating.
Tiger
mentioned
finding
his
first
girlfriend
during
auditions
for
his
debut
film.
When
Varun
guessed
if
it
was
Kriti
Sanon,
Tiger's
co-star
in
'Heropanti,'
Tiger
hinted
it
was
someone
else
but
kept
it
a
secret.
Kriti
Sanon
played
the
lead
opposite
Tiger
in
'Heropanti.'
Despite
this,
much
attention
has
been
on
Tiger's
rumored
relationship
with
Disha
Patani.
Although
rumors
suggest
their
relationship
has
ended,
they
were
seen
sharing
a
warm
hug
at
an
award
event
in
Mumbai.
An
online
clip
showed
Tiger
gesturing
Disha
to
sit
next
to
him,
which
she
declined,
sparking
speculation
about
their
current
status.
Nonetheless,
Disha
greeted
Tiger
on
his
birthday
via
social
media,
and
on
'Koffee
With
Karan,'
Tiger
mentioned
they
remain
good
friends.