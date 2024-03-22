English Edition
Tiger Shroff's Candid Confessions About His First Girlfriend And Dating Secrets Revealed

By
Bollywood's action hero, Tiger Shroff, is set to star in 'Baaghi 4.' Known for his debut in the romantic comedy 'Heropanti,' Tiger has won hearts with his dance skills in many films. The 'Baaghi' series, following 'Heropanti,' has been a big hit. 'Baaghi 2' saw him alongside Disha Patani, marking another success.

Tiger is now looking forward to the release of 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar. Recently, a video where Tiger discusses his first girlfriend and being shy went viral. He shared these personal details with Varun Dhawan at an Amazon Prime Video event in Mumbai.

During the 'Baaghi 4' announcement, Tiger revealed he didn't have a girlfriend until he was 25 due to his introverted nature. This confession came out during a chat with Varun Dhawan, who was surprised by Tiger's late entry into dating. Tiger mentioned finding his first girlfriend during auditions for his debut film. When Varun guessed if it was Kriti Sanon, Tiger's co-star in 'Heropanti,' Tiger hinted it was someone else but kept it a secret.

Kriti Sanon played the lead opposite Tiger in 'Heropanti.' Despite this, much attention has been on Tiger's rumored relationship with Disha Patani. Although rumors suggest their relationship has ended, they were seen sharing a warm hug at an award event in Mumbai. An online clip showed Tiger gesturing Disha to sit next to him, which she declined, sparking speculation about their current status. Nonetheless, Disha greeted Tiger on his birthday via social media, and on 'Koffee With Karan,' Tiger mentioned they remain good friends.

