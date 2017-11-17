 »   »   » Aksar 2 Movie Review: Where There's A 'Will' But Alas, No Thrills!

Cast: Zareen Khan, Gautam Rode, Abhinav Shukla, Mohit Madaan, Lilette Dubey
Director: Ananth Mahadevan
Producers: Bhaumik Gondaliya
Writers: Ananth Mahadevan
What's Yay: Nothing
What's Nay: Performances, Story, Direction, Music
Popcorn Refill: The popcorn tub is far more satiating than this painfully slow film.
Iconic Moment: None. Some of the characters in Aksar 2 break into cheesy dialogues so often that you find yourself cringing in your seats.
Plot
The film opens on a rainy day (Because it's a suspense thriller, dude!). You see a middle-aged woman walking hurriedly on a street. Until kaboom! She's knocked down by a vehicle. Her umbrella flies up in the air and then comes down in slo-mo. That's exactly how you feel when the end credits roll in this film.
But before that, you need to endure almost two hours of repeated mention of the word 'will' and twists that add no meat to the plot. Set in the lush locales of Mauritius, an aging billionaire Dolly Khambatta (Lilette Dubey) asks her financial manager- an investment banker Patrick aka 'Pat' (Gautam Rode) to hire a governess for her. In walks Sheena Roy (Zareen Khan) and our boy already starts having hots for her right from the first glimpse of her legs. Somehow Pat manages to convince Mrs Khambatta to hire Sheena.
Your guess is good as ours. Pat has some ulterior motives. Left with no other choice, Sheena submits to Pat's amorous advances and ends up cheating on her boyfriend Ricky (Abhinav Shukla). But hey, it isn't all black and white here!
Direction
In one of his interviews, director Ananth Mahadevan had termed Aksar 2 as an old-fashioned suspense thriller. Sadly, the film doesn't turn it to be one!
To top it, it's got lines that goes like 'Watch your back...issi pe shahbaasi milti hai aur khanjar bhi" and "Jo the woh chale gaye..jo hain woh bhi chale jayengey". At several junctures, the narrative goes for a complete toss. Too much confusion and chaos prevails in the name of twists. Mahadevan's bleak direction add more to the woes.
Performances
Poor Zareen Khan! The girl is simply reduced to wearing tight-fitting outfits for titillation. So there, you have got her dressed in neon pinks that scream disaster. At a point, one of the character in the film suggests 'she needs a makeover' and boy, we couldn't agree more. One point for Ms. Khan for sporting a 'what-the-hell-am-I-doing- here' expression all through the film.
Barring a scene or two, Gautam Rode too falters all over the place. Abhinav Shukla has most of his screen-time devoted to lip-locking and flaunting his chiselled body.
Mohit Madaan has a deadpan look plastered on his face throughout and has only two scenes to let a hint of expression spill out.
You feel sorry for Lilette Dubey as much as for her hideous white wig that's breeze-proof. Did I mention we also have Sreesanth who sleep-walks through most of his role?
Technical Aspects
The only good thing about Aksar 2 is the picturesque location of Mauritius that looks perfect for a vacation. But sadly, these good-looking places can't save the say for the film. One wished that the editing scissors were sharper.
Music
The biggest letdown of Aksar 2 is its forgetable music. The songs lack a recall value unlike the ones from the Emraan Hashmi- Udita Goswami- Dino Morea starrer Aksar which topped the musical charts back then.