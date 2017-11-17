 »   »   » Aksar 2 Movie Review: Where There's A 'Will' But Alas, No Thrills!

Plot

The film opens on a rainy day (Because it's a suspense thriller, dude!). You see a middle-aged woman walking hurriedly on a street. Until kaboom! She's knocked down by a vehicle. Her umbrella flies up in the air and then comes down in slo-mo. That's exactly how you feel when the end credits roll in this film.



But before that, you need to endure almost two hours of repeated mention of the word 'will' and twists that add no meat to the plot. Set in the lush locales of Mauritius, an aging billionaire Dolly Khambatta (Lilette Dubey) asks her financial manager- an investment banker Patrick aka 'Pat' (Gautam Rode) to hire a governess for her. In walks Sheena Roy (Zareen Khan) and our boy already starts having hots for her right from the first glimpse of her legs. Somehow Pat manages to convince Mrs Khambatta to hire Sheena.



Your guess is good as ours. Pat has some ulterior motives. Left with no other choice, Sheena submits to Pat's amorous advances and ends up cheating on her boyfriend Ricky (Abhinav Shukla). But hey, it isn't all black and white here!





