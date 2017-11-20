 »   »   » SHE IS DAMN ANGRY! Zareen Khan: I Hope I Never See The Aksar 2 Makers In My Life Again

Zareen Khan's Aksar 2 hit the theatrical screens last week and here we have a full-blown war going on between her and the makers.

After Zareen reportedly said that she got molested and the makers didn't do anything, the filmmakers reacted strongly and said in a statement:



"Zareen Khan and her team approved the entire tour schedule provided to them two days before the departure. She backed out of all her commitments leaving aside the press conference and a sponsor visit. She did not even complete a day of promotions, which troubled the makers to a point where they had to compensate a huge amount of money and were harassed and threatened till the wee hours of the morning.



The bit about her almost getting molested, is absolutely untrue, as she left the venue throwing tantrums arguing with the sponsors as she did not want to stay or eat there. She left with four bodyguards and her manager in tow. She sat in the sponsor's car who she had shouted on and had an argument with.



The sponsor withheld the key of the car, but the makers arranged for another car and sent her and her team to the hotel safely, after which she left for Mumbai without informing the makers. This is not the first time that Zareen has troubled the filmmakers. She has put them in a fix many a times and made them suffer losses."



Now, in a telephonic conversation with Spotboye, Zareen Khan has presented her version of the story and mind you, she's damn pissed off with the makers of Aksar 2. Scroll down to read some serious allegations made by her...



Zareen Was Told That Aksar 2 Will Be A Very Clean Movie Zareen said, "When the film was offered to me, I was clearly told that they are not making Hate Story 3 with me and that Aksar 2 will be a very clean film. God knows what happened to them sometime later, they wanted me to wear minimal clothes in every frame."

Why All This Skin Show Then? "Of course I will raise questions and put my foot down na? Why was this masala being added? Were they not confident about what they had made till then? I am not saying that I have the best of bodies that people will flock to the theatres when I shed clothes. What was going on in their minds? Add this to the fact that my staff was not even paid. But I'll come back to that later.

So I think, yeah, the producer (Varun Bajaj) and director (Ananth Narayan Mahadevan) were completely clueless after a certain point what they wanted from this film."



For The Sake Of Professionalism On being told that she had the option of walking out of the film, Zareen said, "I don't believe in such drastic measures. Moreover, by the time such things started to happen, they had shot a substantial part of the film. I know a good amount of money was at stake, a lot of time and energy had already been spent, and just like a professional, I tried to find a middle solution, but every time there were arguments."

They Wanted Her To Expose Unnecessarily "My stylist was terribly harrowed. Every day they wanted a change in my clothes; they wanted me to change into something very irrational, something that would make me expose."

Zareen Calls It 'Unacceptable' "It's not about wearing the bikinis, it's about pushing certain things out of the blue, things which were just not acceptable. I am not saying that I don't want to don bikinis or do kissing scenes, I remember doing Hate Story 3 and they were so clear what they wanted."

The Makers Didn't Show Zareen The Final Version Of The Film "Worse still, they refused to show me the film when it was ready. And they didn't even invite me on Thursday evening at the Palladium screening, did they think that I would never get to see the film? I am upset with many parts in the movie, they have been shoved into the film without any reason."

They Tampered With Her Kissing Scenes "It was about certain angles that blur the line of looking sensuous and vulgar. The kissing duration was increased for no rhyme or reason? They added close-ups to wide angle shots to retakes and what not- and the result is for you to see.

I would have never spoken about this at so much length if they hadn't shot out those messages, condemning me. Me and unprofessional? I have worked with bigger filmmakers like Sajid Nadiadwala, Bhushan Kumar and Vikram Bhatt, to name a few. Ask then how Zareen is."



She Asked The Makers Why They Changed A Clean Film Into Erotica "I have messages of mine texting Ananth asking him why a clean film has changed into an erotica, and his replies are so hopeless, he sounds so disappointed indirectly hinting that the producer was calling the shots. I don't know whom to believe and whom not to believe. Lekin ek baat zaroor hai, Ananth had no say on the sets."

When Zareen Was Almost On The Verge Of Getting Molested "What happened in the promotions in Delhi was even more bizzare. They had over- committed to the sponsors and hadn't briefed me! Look at the miscommunication! They took me to a venue where I was told to do interactions while the makers were busy eating food and drinking beer.

Raat bhar khao, daaru piyo- but is this the way you treat a lady? Nobody came down to see me off till the car, and while I was on my way down they tried to stop me. When I reached the car I was supposed to travel in, I realised that they had frisked the keys before I got into it. And I couldn't take it anymore. I walked out with my staff who hasn't been paid till date, took an OLA, flew back to Mumbai by the 2.30 am flight. Mind you, alone. My staff could come only in the next flight as they didn't get tickets.

And I repeat, my staff has still not been paid for their services rendered on the film."



Zareen Says She Was Ill-Treated "It was a never-ending film. It was supposed to release 3 times-April, June, August0 this year, finally made it at the 4th attempt.

I worked so f***ing hard on Aksar 2 and got ill-treated. I am not saying that I am some sati-savitri but the insertion of content was supposed to be by mutual consent. I can take them to Court. I have the relevant papers. And now, the makers are trying to save their a**es. I hope I never see them again in my life."





Zareen's explosive statements have left us in complete shock! What do you folks think about this entire controversy?