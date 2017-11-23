 »   »   » Zareen Khan To Be Slapped With A Legal Notice By Aksar 2 Film-makers?

The war between Zareen Khan and the film-makers of Aksar 2 has taken a new turn as reports are doing the rounds that they're not happy with Zareen's false statements that it was a "clean film" and she was manipulated into starring in it. They might go ahead and slap a legal notice for making fake complaints and a producer Narendra Baja said,

"A bound script was given to her and nothing since has changed. As for the clothes, she tried everything in Mumbai before we left for the schedule in Mauritius and all the clothes were approved by her. So, I don't understand her comments."

