 »   »   » Zareen Khan To Be Slapped With A Legal Notice By Aksar 2 Film-makers?

The war between Zareen Khan and the film-makers of Aksar 2 has taken a new turn as reports are doing the rounds that they're not happy with Zareen's false statements that it was a "clean film" and she was manipulated into starring in it. They might go ahead and slap a legal notice for making fake complaints and a producer Narendra Baja said,
"A bound script was given to her and nothing since has changed. As for the clothes, she tried everything in Mumbai before we left for the schedule in Mauritius and all the clothes were approved by her. So, I don't understand her comments."
Legal Eagle
"I will legally pursue the matter after consultation with my counsel," revealed the producer to Mid Day.
Kiss Issues
"Zareen may not have been used to that kind of filming. As for the smooches, I have repeatedly said that a few kisses do not make a film erotic."
Women Friendly
"In fact, we have shot longer kisses, but we didn't want an 'A' certificate because we wanted women to see the film and so edited them."
Thrilled Back Then
"She has been through the entire shoot and dubbing sessions and she was quite thrilled with the results. If there was anything to this effect, it would have come out then."
Happy Zareen
"She even happily confessed in her interviews that she excitedly looked forward to the female-oriented film!"
Who's Right?
Zareen Khan had complained that they asked her to "wear minimal clothes in every frame," which was not informed earlier.
Tough Talks
Aksar 2 film-makers also called Zareen Khan "unprofessional" and she was furious with the remark can hit back saying it's an "eyewash".