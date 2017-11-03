 »   »   » Ittefaq Movie Review: Despite Few Loose Ends, This Whodunit Thriller Makes Up For A Riveting Watch

Plot

Ittefaq opens with a rainy Mumbai night where we see a man escaping from the cops in his Merc. Minutes later, his car skids off the road. But, the wounded man manages to dodge the police and disappear.



That same very night, a petrified woman runs out on the road and bumps into the police van seeking help. The shot then moves to the crime scene in her flat where right next to a shattered glass table, lies the dead body of her hot-shot lawyer husband Shekhar. Standing beside it is that same very man-on-run, Vikram Sethi (Sidharth Malhotra), a best-seller author who is already accused of murdering his wife.



The terrified woman is introduced as Maya (Sonakshi Sinha). Vikram ends up as a prime suspect in Shekhar's murder too. But soon, the needle of suspicion also points at Maya. Enter investigation police office Dev Varma (Akshaye Khanna) who sets out to solve this high-profile double murder case.



Both, Vikram and Maya claim they are innocent. He says she is lying and vice versa. Two murders. Two versions. Two different versions of the story. Will Dev nail down the real killer?





