Ginny Weds Sunny Movie Review: Vikrant Massey, Yami Gautam's Film Is A Matchmaking Gone Wrong

Plot

Sunny Sethi (Vikrant Massey), a simpleton dreams of owning his restaurant. His 'pappaji' is ready to foot his bill; but there's a condition apply. The sonny boy has to get hitched. Enter Shobha aunty (Ayesha Raza), a matchmaker who is looking out for a 'dulha' for her forever confused daughter Ginny (Yami Gautam). Ginny is still stuck up with her commitment-phobic ex boyfriend Nishant (Suhail Nayyar) who refuses to let her 'move on'.

When Shobha aunty sees Sunny and Ginny shaking a leg together at a wedding, she believes that they are a match made in heaven. Sunny who has always harboured a crush on Ginny since their school days, sets out to make Ginny fall for him with Shobha aunty's help. What follows next is some mommy-approved stalking in metro trains and 'Haldiram' shops, a Mussoorie trip, some broken hearts and finally a big fat Indian wedding!

Direction

Puneet Khanna's Ginny Weds Sunny is let down by some sloppy writing. Barring a few engaging scenes, the film has nothing new to offer. If you are looking out for some interesting take on arranged marriages, then you will be left heartbroken. The makers fail to explore today's generations' dilemma when it comes to relationships.

When it comes to dialogues, there are very few ones which tickle your funny bone or make you shed a tear or two. Even Ginny and her ex's on-off relationship loses its steam after a while.

Performances

Vikrant Massey tries to make most out of his 'Delhi' boy role. However, it succeeds only in parts and pieces. Also, his accent goes off the hook at many places. Yami Gautam delivers an earnest performance as Ginny. Be it portraying her character's headstrong nature or vulnerability in emotional scenes, the actress puts up a good show.

Suhail Nayyar as Ginny's Haryanvi toxic ex-boyfriend is a hoot! Watch out for the scene where he asks Ginny not to make fun of his ‘regional feelings' in a catch-22 situation. Ayesha Raza as Ginny's manipulative mother delivers what's expected out from her.

Technical Aspects

Nuthan Nagaraj's cinematography matches the tonality of the film. Sandeep Sethy's editing scissors could have been a little more sharper to trim the film by several minutes.

Music

Mika Singh's 'Sawan Mein Lag Gayi Aag' has a catchy tune, but the additional rap lyrics in the song are forgetable. Jubin Nautiyal's 'Phir Chala' is soothing to the ears. The rest of the songs fail to make a mark.

Verdict

In one of the scenes in the film, when Sunny asks Ginny what she wants from him, the latter says, "Main tere saath rehna chhahti hoon.. time spend karna chahti hoon." To this, Sunny replies, "Jab tak yeh confusion beech mein hai naa toh hum dono ka time spend to nahin hoga yaar." This exactly sums up the feeling we had while watching Vikrant-Yami's latest film. Skipping this wedding won't do any harm!