Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai Movie Review: Salman Khan's Eidi Has Barely Anything Worth Going 'Seeti Maar'

Story

"Good morninnng Mumbaiiii," nope, that's not Vidya Balan's character RJ Janhvi from Lago Raho Munna Bhai. Instead, you see Rana (Randeep Hooda) in a long leather coat and longer hair, exchanging this morning salutation before smashing a man to pulp in a deserted car shed. Our villain is a new outlaw who aspires to ravage the city of Mumbai with his drugs business.

Enter Radhe (Salman Khan), a rebellious encounter specialist whose resume boosts 97 encounters and 23 transfers in a span of 10 years. The man doesn't believe in playing by the rule book both on and off duty. When not gunning down baddies, Radhe spends his time flirting and dancing with his boss Avinash's (Jackie Shroff) sister Diya (Disha Patani).

Soon, Radhe and Rana's path's cross and what follows next is a ride which is enjoyable only in bits and pieces.

Direction

Prabhu Deva's latest outing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is based on the Korean film The Outlaws. The filmmaker tries to fit the South Korean crime thriller into the template of a Salman Khan and fails miserably. While Prabhu Deva ticks most of the boxes when it comes to pleasing Salman's die-hard fans (checkered shirts, trademark bracelets and massy dialogues), his story-telling takes a backseat in the process. The inconsistent screenplay adds more to your woes as you try to make sense of what's unfolding on screen.

Performances

Superstar Salman Khan literally has 'glass shattering' entry in the film. In one of the scenes, he even displays his bronzed rippling torso which gets the leading lady to fall into his arms. In short, he does things that only Bhai fans would rejoice! For the rest, re-watching Wanted is a better option any day.

Disha Patani is reduced to a glam doll whose only contribution is to mouth a few annoying lines and shake a leg with her love interest. Her track with Salman simply adds minutes to the runtime of the film. It's disheartening to watch a seasoned actor like Jackie Shroff in a role which doesn't make any significant contribution to the film. If the makers wanted to explore the humour angle with him then sorry boss, it was a complete misfire!

Randeep Hooda tries his best to salvage this ship from sinking but the mediocre writing pulls him down. Gautam Gulati, Sanjay Tsheltrim, Sudhanshu Pandey and Megha Akash are okay in their respective parts. Singer-musician Arjun Kanungo who makes his Bollywood debut in Radhe catches your eye in his portions.

Technical Aspects

Barring a few action scenes, Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai has nothing new to offer in the 'dishoom-dishoom' department. Most of the film has been shot indoors in Mumbai and Salman's Galaxy Apartment also makes a friendly appearance. At a runtime of 1 hour and 49 minutes, Radhe is Salman's shortest film in his career. Speaking about the editing, it looks a bit disjointed at a few places.

Music

While the lyrics of all the four songs, 'Zoom Zoom', 'Seeti Maar', 'Dil De Diya' and the title track are forgettable, Prabhu Deva does an impressive job in terms of the visuals and choreography. Probably, that's the only sunshine in this action thriller.

Verdict

"Police ki naukri hai, giraftaar to karna padega. Mujrim hu jaan se maarna padega." Well, Salman Khan-Randeep Hooda's dialoguebaazi is applicable to the life of a film reviewer as well, whether the film turns out to be good or bad!

For someone who has grown up watching masala entertainers, Salman's latest Eid offering Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai tasted bland and left me highly disappointed!