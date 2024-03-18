CCL 2024 Stats, Records: Man Of The Series, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, CCL 2024 Final Man Of The Match

The iconic 10th season of Celebrity Cricket League came to an end with a magnificent finale on 17th March with the win of Bengal Tigers against Karnataka Bulldozers in a nail biting finale. The finale match proved to be a cut-throat battle, just like the entire season and was won by Bengal Tigers just by a margin of 13 runs.

The excitement for Celebrity Cricket League was at peak this season, with matches being telecast LIVE on JioCinema. This iconic season witnessed an amazing dose of entertainment with candid videos of actors going viral, being shared and reshared by the fans in awe. From Salman Khan's heartwarming interaction with his mother to Genelia D'Souza's viral video of her dancing in the stadium, this season has truly been a rollercoaster of emotions. Even the stands saw flowing attendance from the biggest stars of the Indian entertainment industry supporting their favourite teams. Spanning four exhilarating weekends and featuring 20 thrilling matches, CCL successfully captured the attention of a diverse audience, transcending beyond just cricket enthusiasts.

During the post match ceremony, Kiccha Sudeep shared, "I think it was a wonderful finale. This is how a finale should be. This is the first time I am not upset after loosing. I tell my team to show their character, and the way they played in the 2nd innings, they showed they are Bulldozers. We can see Tigers have worked. I think it's a wonderful team! The ladies sitting out gave dangerous expressions and I was tensed! A big thank you to the crew and staff for putting up a great show!" About RCB winning the WPL, he shared, "The RCB women's team has won! Ee sala cup namde and the boys are under pressure now! A big congratulations to them."

The winning captain, Jisshu Sengupta shared, "I owe each and every moment to this entire team and their family and friends. 9 years we were either champions from bottom or 2nd from bottom. Young guys have done really well. We have worked hard and hence we are the champions. I don't have words to say, I am too emotional." To this film producer Boney Kapoor, who was present during the post match ceremony replied, "Tigers are out of their cages and hence you've won!"

With a sheer display of sportsmanship and agility, this season, being streamed on JioCinema proved to be one of the most hit seasons of Celebrity Cricket League. After three weeks of showdown and some nail biting matches, Karnataka Bulldozers, Bengal Tigers, Mumbai Heroes and Chennai Rhinos advanced to the Qualifiers.

Top Honours from the finale match:

Best batsmen - Rahul Mazumdar (Bengal Tigers)

Best bowler - Chandan (Karnataka Bulldozers)

Man of the Match - Jammy Banerjee (Bengal Tigers)

Top Honours from the series:

Best batsmen - JJammy Banerjee (Bengal Tigers)

Best bowler - Raja Bherwani (Mumbai Heroes)

Man of the Series - Rahul Mazumdar (Bengal Tigers)

