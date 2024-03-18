CCL 2024 Stats, Records: Man Of The Series, Best Batsman, Best Bowler, CCL 2024 Final Man Of The Match

The
iconic
10th
season
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League
came
to
an
end
with
a
magnificent
finale
on
17th
March
with
the
win
of
Bengal
Tigers
against
Karnataka
Bulldozers
in
a
nail
biting
finale.
The
finale
match
proved
to
be
a
cut-throat
battle,
just
like
the
entire
season
and
was
won
by
Bengal
Tigers
just
by
a
margin
of
13
runs.
The
excitement
for
Celebrity
Cricket
League
was
at
peak
this
season,
with
matches
being
telecast
LIVE
on
JioCinema.
This
iconic
season
witnessed
an
amazing
dose
of
entertainment
with
candid
videos
of
actors
going
viral,
being
shared
and
reshared
by
the
fans
in
awe.
From
Salman
Khan's
heartwarming
interaction
with
his
mother
to
Genelia
D'Souza's
viral
video
of
her
dancing
in
the
stadium,
this
season
has
truly
been
a
rollercoaster
of
emotions.
Even
the
stands
saw
flowing
attendance
from
the
biggest
stars
of
the
Indian
entertainment
industry
supporting
their
favourite
teams.
Spanning
four
exhilarating
weekends
and
featuring
20
thrilling
matches,
CCL
successfully
captured
the
attention
of
a
diverse
audience,
transcending
beyond
just
cricket
enthusiasts.
During
the
post
match
ceremony,
Kiccha
Sudeep
shared,
"I
think
it
was
a
wonderful
finale.
This
is
how
a
finale
should
be.
This
is
the
first
time
I
am
not
upset
after
loosing.
I
tell
my
team
to
show
their
character,
and
the
way
they
played
in
the
2nd
innings,
they
showed
they
are
Bulldozers.
We
can
see
Tigers
have
worked.
I
think
it's
a
wonderful
team!
The
ladies
sitting
out
gave
dangerous
expressions
and
I
was
tensed!
A
big
thank
you
to
the
crew
and
staff
for
putting
up
a
great
show!" About
RCB
winning
the
WPL,
he
shared,
"The
RCB
women's
team
has
won!
Ee
sala
cup
namde
and
the
boys
are
under
pressure
now!
A
big
congratulations
to
them."
The
winning
captain,
Jisshu
Sengupta
shared,
"I
owe
each
and
every
moment
to
this
entire
team
and
their
family
and
friends.
9
years
we
were
either
champions
from
bottom
or
2nd
from
bottom.
Young
guys
have
done
really
well.
We
have
worked
hard
and
hence
we
are
the
champions.
I
don't
have
words
to
say,
I
am
too
emotional."
To
this
film
producer
Boney
Kapoor,
who
was
present
during
the
post
match
ceremony
replied,
"Tigers
are
out
of
their
cages
and
hence
you've
won!"
With
a
sheer
display
of
sportsmanship
and
agility,
this
season,
being
streamed
on
JioCinema
proved
to
be
one
of
the
most
hit
seasons
of
Celebrity
Cricket
League.
After
three
weeks
of
showdown
and
some
nail
biting
matches,
Karnataka
Bulldozers,
Bengal
Tigers,
Mumbai
Heroes
and
Chennai
Rhinos
advanced
to
the
Qualifiers.
Top
Honours
from
the
finale
match:
Best
batsmen
-
Rahul
Mazumdar
(Bengal
Tigers)
Best
bowler
-
Chandan
(Karnataka
Bulldozers)
Man
of
the
Match
-
Jammy
Banerjee
(Bengal
Tigers)
Top
Honours
from
the
series:
Best
batsmen
-
JJammy
Banerjee
(Bengal
Tigers)
Best
bowler
-
Raja
Bherwani
(Mumbai
Heroes)
Man
of
the
Series
-
Rahul
Mazumdar
(Bengal
Tigers)
If
you
missed
the
fun,
watch
the
highlights
of
the
season
only
on
JioCinema
Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2024, 15:40 [IST]