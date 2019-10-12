Photos Of Gunn's ‘The Suicide Squad' Leaked Online

The ‘Squad'

The film is both written and directed by Gunn. It is widely being said that this version will ignore the events of Ayer's film. Idris Elba, Margot Robbie, John Cena, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman, Nathan Fillion, Michael Rooker, Pete Davidson, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Peter Capaldi, and Viola Davis play key roles in the movie.

Costumes of The Super Heroes

In the photos, actors including Nathan Fillion and Jai Courtney, can be spotted in colourful costumes and that is exactly what the DC fans have been expecting from Gunn, after seeing his work on the Guardians of the Galaxy films.

Fan Speculations

While these photos don't look official, they still provide a teaser on how The Suicide Squad is getting ready under Gunn. DC fans have been expressing their speculations on how the movie might be taken after seeing the photos. The most common speculation is that the photos might show an early version of the Squad who fail on a mission, which in turn will cause most of them to die before Waller brings in the others. However, now that we have a look at how the costumes are being done, we can't help but wait and watch the space for the official photo release.

The Suicide Squad

The film went on floors late last month. Warner Bros hired Gunn after Disney fired him from Guardians franchise for his old tweets. Eventually, they rehired him to direct the third film in the Guardians franchise and he is expected to work on it after The Suicide Squad is finished. The Suicide Squad will hit the big screens on August 6, 2021.