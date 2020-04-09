5 Best Performances By Kristen Stewart: Seberg, The Runways, Speak And More

Kristen Stewart turns 30 today best known for her role in Twilight series, but even before she shot to fame as Isabella Swan, Kristen has been a part of the industry as an unconventional actress. Coming from a talented family, who has worked in the film industry, Kristen always knew she would work in the industry but didn't think she would be acting in movies.

Her father John Stewart, has worked with Fox and Comedy Central as a stage manager and television producer while her mother, Jules Mann-Stewart, is a script supervisor and also directed the 2012 film K-11. Once, quoting her memory as a child, Kristen revealed, "I had to act in a school play when I was about ten years old. I really didn't want to do it. But everyone had to do it so I didn't have a choice. A talent agent came and watched it and later gave me some work. It's funny because I'd always known that I wanted a movie career. I just didn't think that I would be in the movies."

Here are some of the best performances by Kristen Stewart in the 2 decades of her acting career.

Speak

Kristen, known to be working unconventional stories, at the age of 14 years delivered one of the most moving performances. In Speak, Kristen plays an isolated, reserved high-school student. Barefaced and quiet, Kristen is shown living with an aftermath of a traumatic incident, her character becomes distant from her friends, unable to talk about the trauma and express her feelings.

Lizzie

The film is not Kristen's first LGBT+ role. She is seen in a supporting role and still managed to make us root for her despite going down a dark path. The film follows Lizzie, in the 19th century, who falls in love with a maid, played by Stewart. Their lesbian relationship causes trouble and they find themselves caught up in a murder.

Clouds Of Sils Maria

Another of Kristen Stewart's highly appreciated supporting roles is in Clouds Of Sils Maria. She won the César Award for best supporting actress and became the first American actress to win at the infamous French film award show. The movie follows a middle-aged actress who has an intimate relationship with her personal assistant (played by Kristen) while also debating her relationship with a female co-star who plays her love interest.

The Runaways

The film was inspired by the real-life story of the rock girl band of the same name. The band created by Cherrie and Joan Jett were best known for songs like Cherry Bomb and were suspected to become as big as The Beetles. Kristen, in the film, was seen playing Joan Jett, who also praised Kristen's performance. The film shares about their struggle of discovering fame at such a young age. Kristen looks unrecognizable with her dark, boyish features and raspy voice.

Seberg

Kristen's 2019 drama thriller, follows her as Jean Seberg, a French new wave actress in the late '60s. She becomes the target of the FBI due to her support to the civil rights movement, and her romantic relationship with Hakim Jamal, a Black Panther activist. Jean begins to realise that her life and career are in jeopardy as the overreaching surveillance and harassment starts to take a toll on her. The film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from May 15, 2020.

