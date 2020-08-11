Chris Pratt And Katherine Schwarzenegger Name Baby Girl Lyla

Avengers actor Chris Pratt and children's book author Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomed their first baby earlier this week. The duo shared that they are "beyond thrilled" and "extremely blessed" as they became parents to their first child. On Monday, they announced the birth of their daughter, whom they have named Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

Chris and Katherine took to their Instagram accounts and shared the news with their fans. The pictures show hands of both parents and baby Lyla and a pair of Bible verses; including Psalms 126:3 "The Lord has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy."

The post also read Psalm 127:3-4, "Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord, the fruit of the womb a reward. Like arrows in the hand of a warrior are the children of one's youth. Blessed is the man who fills his quiver with them! He shall not be put to shame when he speaks with his enemies in the gate." The statement also shared, "We couldn't be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris."

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger got married in June last year in an intimate ceremony. Chris, who was earlier married to Anna Faris, also has a has an eight-year-old son Jack.

On the work front, Chris Pratt, who is popularly known for his roles in films like Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World series, will soon resume shooting for Jurrasic World's new instalment in the UK. Earlier this year, the actor had already begun shooting for Jurassic World: Dominion, but it was halted due to the pandemic. However, the studio has denied a delay in the release, which was set for 2021.

