RIP Chadwick Boseman: Hollywood Pays Tribute To Immensely Talented 'King'

Chadwick's Marvel Co-stars Were Devastated On Hearing The News

Chris Evans, Marvel's Captain America also tweeted saying the news was beyond heartbreaking. Talking about his co-star, he added, "'I'm absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I'm endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙"

Kamala Harris tweeted, "Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family." Sharon Stone shared a tweet saying, " Chadwick Boseman; it is unimaginable to me as a mom, that you are gone. Our family sends our deepest and most heartfelt condolences to yours. Godspeed."

Chadwick Is Best Known For His Character King T'Challa In Marvel Cinematic Universe

Actress Halle Berry also shared a tribute for Chadwick, "Here's to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP."

Another Marvel co-star who played Star-Lord in the cinematic universe wrote on Twitter, "This is such devastating news," Chris Pratt, added, "We're praying for his family. The world has lost an immeasurable talent and a great person."

Don Cheadle, who stars as Rhodey in multiple MCU films, tweeted a photo of himself with Boseman. "I will miss you, birthday brother. you were always light and love to me." The tweet ended with the iconic Wakanda Forever message in emojis, and Cheadle adding "forever and ever."

Chadwick Will Be Seen In Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sean Astin also shared a tribute to actor, and wrote, "I'm so so sorry to read this awful news. Chadwick's King will reign forever in the hearts of everyone who experienced one of the most important American films ever made. On behalf of my family, we send deep sympathy and love to his family and loved ones. #WakandaForever"

Marvel Entertainment and Black Panther's team wrote on their respective official accounts added, "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman's family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace."

Chadwick, best known for Black Panther's character King T'Challa, reportedly completed filming on Netflix's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Boseman was survived by his brothers Kevin, a dancer and singer, and Derrick, a preacher.