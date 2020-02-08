Jennifer Aniston's Heartbreaking Response Post Divorce With Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston was heartbroken much like the rest of the world over her divorce with Brad Pitt. Jennifer and Brad Pitt had only been married for five years, in 2005, when the actress filed for divorce. During an interaction with Vanity Fair, she had also admitted to struggling at the time.

Talking about the separation, Jennifer said, she had a hard time losing the person she loved dearly, "There are many stages of grief. It's sad, something coming to an end. It cracks you open, in a way - cracks you open to feeling. When you try to avoid the pain, it creates greater pain,"

The whole world watching and judging her, while she was having a difficult time was one of the hardest parts to deal with, she revealed. Over the years, Jennifer has been married twice, later on with Justin Theroux. She was also in a short-lived relationship with John Mayer, which is making headlines recently.

Despite all relationships ending in them parting ways, Jennifer told Elle, she believed her both marriages were successful. Aniston has also been very open and mature about her exs', she recently met Brad at the SAG Awards and they both congratulated each other on their big wins.

Even a far fetched notion, their reunion led to people hoping the would get back together again. Jennifer this week was also spotted dining in the same restaurant as John Mayer and left just seconds apart.

