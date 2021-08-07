Jennifer Aniston On Cutting Ties With Unvaccinated Friends: We Have To Care About More Than Just Ourselves

Jennifer Aniston recently had revealed dropping friends and acquaintances who won't say if they are vaccinated against COVID-19. While talking to InStyle magazine, she said that there was still a "large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts."

"I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate," she added. ​The actress received some backlash on social media for her stance. Some followers including the author of the weight-loss book The Body Plan, Robyn Law, asked why she was worried about unvaccinated people being around when she is vaccinated.

Aniston responded to the question on her Instagram account and said, "Because if you have the variant, you are still able to give it to me. I may get slightly sick but I will not be admitted to a hospital and or die."

She further explained, "BUT I CAN give it to someone else who does not have the vaccine and whose health is compromised (or has a previously existing condition) - and therefore I would put their lives at risk. THAT is why I worry. We have to care about more than just ourselves here."

Aniston told also InStyle magazine, "I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day. It's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion - but a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda," she added.

The Friends star has been vocal about COVID-19 precautions early on. She often urgers her 37.7 million followers to wear masks and get the vaccine. On the work front, Jennifer will be seen in the second season of The Morning Show on Apple TV+.