      Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 Pushed To May 2022

      By Pti
      Keanu Reeves' John Wick: Chapter 4 is being pushed a year from May 2021 to May 27, 2022, due to the novel Coronavirus.

      The new date is part of Lionsgate's release calendar shuffle due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has brought the global film industry to standstill. Many film studios have been shuffling the release dates of their upcoming films. As of now, Disney, and Marvel have announced the tentative changes in the release date up to 2022.

      The Lionsgate studio also pushed back Chris Rock's new take on the Saw franchise called Spiral, moving it a full year to May 21, 2021 and The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard to August 28, 2021.

      This year the studio will release Deon Taylor thriller Fatale on October 30, Neil Burger's sci-fi Voyagers on November 25 and Antebellum on August 21.

      Apart from these titles, The Asset, an assassin film with Michael Keaton and Maggie Q, will open on April 23, 2021. Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, starring Kristen Wiig is scheduled for July 16, 2021 and American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story, has been set for December 10, 2021.

      Marvel Shifts Release Dates Of Spider-Man 3, Doctor Strange 2 And Thor: Love and Thunder

      The Academy Changes Oscars Eligibility Criteria For COVID-19 Year, Will Consider Digital Releases

      Story first published: Saturday, May 2, 2020, 15:48 [IST]
