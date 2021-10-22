Uncharted Trailer: Tom Holland Is A Bartender & Adventurer For Mark Wahlberg's Action Thriller

Sony Pictures Entertainment India has released the trailer of Tom Holland upcoming film titled Uncharted. Helmed by Ruben Fleischer the film also stars Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali and Tati Gabrielle.

The film is based on a video game series of the same name, Uncharted which was first released in 2007. The plot follows memorable hero Nathan (Nate) Drake, a putative descendant of Sir Francis Drake who is after a stash of gold. Nate goes on his first treasure hunting adventure with partner Victor Sullivan. In the pursuit to find the greatest treasure, the duo finds Nathan's long-lost brother.

The trailer introduces Tom Holland as Nate is a young bartender, while Mark Wahlberg playing Victor is an adventurer and collector. Nate, who is looking for his brother set out to hunt down a fortune while narrowly avoiding death. In an intense scene, Nate can be seen falling out of a plane more than once. Take a look at the trailer,

Meanwhile, Tom won the hearts of his Indian fans when sharing the Hindi trailer of the film. Tom in a clip said, "Namaste India, I am Tom Holland." The 2 minutes 23 seconds long Hindi trailer reportedly has been viewed more than 4,90,000 times on YouTube in less than 24 hours.

The action-adventure movie is set to release on February 18, 2022 in theatres in India. Apart from Hindi and English, the film will also be releasing in Tamil, and Telugu on February 18.