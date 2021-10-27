Late Cinematographer Halyna Hutchin's Father Says He Does Not Blame Alec Baldwin For His Daughter's Death

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchin's tragic demise on the sets of the film Rust after actor Alec Baldwin had fired a prop gun at her, sent shockwaves across the globe. Now the late cinematographer's father Anatoly Androsovych, a native of Ukraine has opened up about his daughter's death. He has revealed that he does not blame Baldwin for his daughter's demise.

Halyna Hutchin's father spoke to The Sun stating, "We still can't believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief. But I don't hold Alec Baldwin responsible - it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns." However, he pointed out that Halyna's 9-year-old son has been left devastated by his mother's death. He went on to say, "He is lost without his mother." According to a news report in People, Hutchin's husband Matt has revealed that he will decide if any legal action needs to be taken.

Alec Baldwin Had Been Careful With Gun On The Set, Reveals Rust Crew Member

An earlier new report has revealed that Alec Baldwin had been careful with firearms while working on set. The camera operator Reid Russell had told authorities that Alec Baldwin had been careful with weapons on the set. Russell revealed that Baldwin was rehearsing for a scene in which he was set to draw his gun while sitting in a church pew and point it at the camera. Citing another incident on how Baldwin treated firearms on the set, Russell also said the actor was very careful, Baldwin had made sure a child actor was not near him when a gun was being discharged.

Alec Baldwin To Cancel Projects After Prop Gun Incident On Set, Source Reveals He Is Absolutely Devastated

Russell further added he was unsure whether the weapon was checked before it was handed to Baldwin. He went on to say that there was turmoil on set the day of the incident, as several members of the camera crew walked off the production in a dispute over payment and lodging. It left them with a lot of work to do and only one camera was therefore available to shoot. The remaining crew had moved the camera because the light had shifted and there was also a shadow.

Halyna Hutchin's husband Matt Hutchins released his official statement on his social media handle. He wrote, "Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words. Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family's privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life."