Fantastic Beasts 3 Gets A New Title, Makers Announce Release In April 2022

Warner Bros. on Wednesday, September 23 unveiled the title of the next Fantastic Beasts instalment along with a release date. According to the official announcement, Fantastic Beasts 3, now titled as The Secrets of Dumbledore is all set to hit the big screen on April 15, 2022.

The Secrets of Dumbledore reportedly will follow Dumbledore struggle to bring down Grindelwald, who wants to seize control of the wizarding world. Dumbledore enlists the leading hero of the Fantastic Beasts world, Newt Scamander to lead a team on a dangerous mission where they encounter old and new beasts and Grindelwald's growing legion of followers.

The film has been making headlines due to the shooting delays and Johnny Depp's exit from the film. However, reportedly Gellert Grindelwald, previously played by Johnny Depp has been talked over by Mads Mikkelsen. The film also stars Jude Law as Dumbledore, Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander alongside Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Jessica Williams, William Nadylam and Katherine Waterston.

The film was initially scheduled to release on July 15, 2021, but for unknown releases, the studio opted to move its premiere up by three months. The film will release alongside Paramount's The Lost City of D, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, which is also set for April 15, 2022, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

Fantastic Beasts directed by David Yates, is a planned series of five prequels to the Harry Potter series based on books written by JK Rowling. The prequels have been co-written by Rowling and Steve Kloves.