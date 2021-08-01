Game Of Thrones Fame Kit Harington Opens Up About Embracing Fatherhood And Parenting With Rose Leslie

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who he tied the knot in 2018, welcomed their first child together, a baby boy nearly five months ago. In a recent interview, the Game of Thrones star provided a rare insight into his life as a first-time father and his parenting journey with his wife.

While the couple is known for being extremely private about their personal lives, Harington in a rarity spoke about his changed dynamic with Rose ever since they welcomed their first child together. He also shed light on what he has learnt about fatherhood so far and what surprises him the most about it.

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the English actor kept it real and said, "They tell you and they don't tell you [about fatherhood]. Everyone goes, 'Look, it's big what you're about to go through.' You have no way of knowing that until it happens. What surprises you is: You go, 'Oh, this goes on forever.' Like, you don't get a break from it."

On being quizzed about how his relationship with Rose has changed after welcoming their baby, the Modern Love actor explained that he and Rose have become closer than ever throughout this experience.

Kit said, "Every day, I wake up and I look after this little human and now we're part of a unit together. I think the thing that surprises me most about fatherhood is you are now a unit, the three of you. And that's a whole new dynamic you need to find."

He then mentioned his emotional response to being a father by saying, "I pretty much find every day as he grows and changes, how does that change you. It's a beautiful thing, it really is."

After meeting on the set of Game Of Thrones, Kit and Rose started seeing each other and soon tied the knot in 2018. In September 2020, Leslie confirmed she was pregnant after debuting her baby bump for a digital magazine.