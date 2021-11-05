Harish Patel Hopes To Return As Karun In Eternals Sequel

Harish Patel recently opened up about reprising his role in Eternals sequel. He revealed that the maker hasn't kicked off the sequel's pre-production but he would definitely want to star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again.

Harish Patel essays the role of Karun, who is an assistant/manager to Bollywood star/superhero Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani. In a recently released clip from the film, it was revealed that Karun is aware of Kingo's superhuman powers. As Kingo goes on a journey to reunite with the other Eternals, Karun can be seen travelling with him to film a documentary of his superhero adventures.

Talking about the Eternals sequel, Harish Patel told Pinkvilla, "Abhi tak mujhe kuch bhi nahi bola gaya. Mujhe maloom nahi. Lekin main zarur dikhunga. Main toh bolunga mujhe inke saath kaam karna hai... Aap mujhe Eternals mein eternally dekhte rahenge (So far nothing has been conveyed to me. I don't know. But I'll definitely be a part of the film. I'll tell them I want to work with them...You will see me eternally in Eternals)."

Harish revealed that there the work environment in Hollywood is very different than in India. He said, " Mujhe abhi bhi vishwas nahi ho raha hain ki maine MCU ke saath kaam kiya (I still can't believe I worked with MCU)." He added that everyone was very relaxed and the environment was very fun, you get all kind of help, you only have to play your part.

The film back by Marvel is helmed by Oscar-winning director Chloe Zhao. Eternals is the 26th film in the MCU, starring Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee and Kit Harington, among others. Eternals was released in India on November 5.