Jennifer Aniston And David Schwimmer Spend More Time Together, Fans Are Convinced The Duo Is Dating

If Friends Reunion did anything for the sitcom's fans it was bringing nostalgia and revealing that Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer used to have a crush on each other while filming. Months after the release of the special episode now fans are convinced the two are now dating.

Earlier this year, netizens were rooting for Aniston's reconciliation with Brad Pitt, but now reports have revealed that David and Jennifer have been spending more time together after shooting Friends Reunion episode.

According to Closer Online David reportedly flew from New York to LA to visit a vineyard together. It revealed, "After the reunion, it became clear that reminiscing over the past had stirred up feelings for both of them and that chemistry they'd always had to bury was still there. They began texting immediately after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home in New York to see Jen in LA."

"They've been spending time at Jen's home, where she's cooked dinners in the evenings, and have enjoyed quality time together, chatting and laughing. They were also spotted drinking wine, deep in conversation, as they walked around one of Jen's favourite vineyards in Santa Barbara, where it was clear there was lots of chemistry between them," a source told the publication.

Meanwhile, Fox News has reported that David Schwimmer's representative has denied the dating rumours. No matter the outcome, fans are excited about the two spending more time together. Some have expressed their happiness over their dating rumours, one Twitter user said, "Please tell me the rumours of #jenniferAniston and #davidschwimmer dating are true!!!!!"

Another fan wrote, "This is everyone rn finding out #davidschwimmer & #jenniferAniston 'are rumoured to be dating' just now need to know if rumours are true."

I guess happily ever afters and soul mates exist — simmi🥱 (@simranxsidhu) August 11, 2021

David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston were paired opposite each other in Friends as Ross Gellar and Rachel Green. For a decade fans watched their on and off relationship on the sitcom, hoping that they would end up together, which they do.