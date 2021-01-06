Jessie Cave's Newborn Son Tests COVID-19 Positive, Actress Warns Fans About The New Strain

Jessie Cave recently revealed that her two-month-old baby has contracted COVID-19. The Harry Potter actress took to her Instagram profile to warn everyone against the new strain found in the United Kingdom. Sharing pictures of the baby boy Tenn, she revealed that he has been kept in an isolation room at the hospital after contracting the virus.

Tenn has been kept under observation while undergoing treatment. Cave assured fans that the health staff is paying extra attention to the case. In the post, Cave wrote, "I watched the news about lockdown from an isolated room in hospital. Poor baby is covid positive. He's okay and doing well but they are being vigilant and cautious, thankfully."

Warning her followers about the new COVID-19 strain, she added, "This strain is super powerful and contagious so I do hope that people take extra care in the coming weeks. Really didn't want this to be the start of my families new year. Really didn't want to be back in a hospital so soon after his traumatic birth."

"Once again I'm in awe of nurses and doctors. It makes me even more proud of my brother, and doctor @pondermed and my father, king GP @davidlloyd73 .... please wish baby a speedy recovery. He's 9llbs 7 now so he's a stronger and bigger boy than he was when we were last in a hospital room (and the needle went into his hand with louder more powerful screams.) Love and best wishes to everyone #nhsheroes #nhs," she concluded the post.

According to a report by the Union Health Ministry on January 6, 2020, a total of 71 people have tested positive for the new UK variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India as of now. Meanwhile, India is preparing to roll out the mass immunisation program within 10 days.

