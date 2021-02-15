Kendall Jenner Makes It Official With BF Devin Booker On Valentine's Day; Shares Adorable Pic With NBA Star

Kendall Jenner made her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker Instagram official by sharing a cuddly snap on Valentine's Day. While reports had revealed that the couple was "not serious", fans are rooting for the newest duo in the Kardashian-Jenner family.

In the picture, the two can be seen laying on the kitchen counter. Devin sprawled on top of the famed model, but can be seen goofing around mid-laugh. Kendall is facing the camera, while she covers her face hiding her genuine laughter.

The dating rumours first started in April of 2020 when they joined friends on a trip to Sedona, Arizona. A report in US Weekly had said that despite their travel plans, their intentions were light. A source had said that Kendall and Devin aren't serious and are just having fun with each other. It revealed that the duo feel comfortable because they get along well and "he also gets along great with her family," the source added.

Kendall and Devin were seen spending time together in August 2020. First at the beach, followed by a dinner at Soho House Malibu. A TMZ source had revealed that Kendall and Devin are only part of a small social group. "Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines. Devin is a friend and is part of the small group," the source said.

They began as friends and were often seen flirting with each other during public outings, but things got serious soon enough. An Insider report said, "They can't keep their hands off each other. They have a natural rapport that isn't forced. Devin makes her laugh [and] makes her feel safe. They love traveling together, they love eating really bad food, they like the same movies, there are no awkward moments."

Kendall recently made headlines for sharing pictures in a red bikini with sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

ALSO READ: Keeping Up With The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian Unveils An Emotional First Look Teaser From The Final Season

ALSO READ: Man Who Robbed Kim Kardashian Publishes A Memoir Describing The Crime, Court Rules He Will Make No Profits