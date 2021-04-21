Watch: Warner Bros Releases Mortal Kombat's Surprisingly Emotional First 7 Minutes, Sub-Zero Fights Scorpion

Mortal Kombat's reboot backed by Warner Bros. has been one of the anticipated adaptations in 2021. The makers just released the first seven minutes of the film revealing the beginning of Scorpion and Sub-Zero's rivalry. The preview comes the same week the film is set to release in theatres and for streaming on HBO Max.

Sub-Zero, played by Joe Taslim, and Scorpion, played by Hiroyuki Sanada, are introduced in the first seven minutes with an emotional story and a heft action sequence. Scorpion and Sub-Zero are some of the most talked-about Mortal Kombat characters. While the trailer did not leave any easter eggs, it does promise massive showdowns between Earth Realm and Outworld.

While some changes are expected in the adaptation, the preview has also confirmed that Sub-Zero and Scorpion's long-standing feud will be the centre of the new Mortal Kombat reboot. The makers have taken their rivalry back by several centuries in 1617.

The clip shows Scorpion as a simple warrior named Hanzo Hasashi living with his family in the mountains. His family get attacked by Bi-Han, who later becomes Sub-Zero. The clip cuts off to scenes from the previously released trailer before their actual duel ends. Fans have already been praising the film's background score best known as Mortal Kombat song "Techno Syndrome" by the Immortals, the fight sequence and brutal martial arts action.

While unveiling the preview, the film's official Twitter account wrote, "The wait for Mortal Kombat is almost over - to #PrepareForMortalKombat, watch the first seven minutes of #MortalKombatMovie and tag your movie krew. Experience Mortal Kombat in theaters and streaming on HBO Max* this Friday."

The clip features some of the signature Mortal Kombat features like Scorpion's kunai. He fashions a weapon out of a gardening tool by tying a rope around it to fight against Bi-Han's Lin Kuei assassins. Meanwhile, the preview also confirms that Sub-zero has his supernatural ability while he was still human.

Mortal Kombat starring Lewis Tan, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Ludi Lin, Jessica McNamee, Mehcad Brooks, Max Huang, and Josh Lawson is set for a hybrid release on April 23, 2021.

