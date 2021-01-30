Zack Snyder's Justice League To Release On March 18, On HBO Max

The makers of Justice League Snyder Cut have finally revealed the release date for the much-anticipated film, as March 18, 2021. The film is all set to premiere on WarnerMedia's streaming service HBO Max, in less than two months. The release date was announced along with three new posters by the official Twitter handle of HBO Max. The tweet read, "Zack Snyder's Justice League premieres March 18 exclusively on HBO Max. #SnyderCut."

While one poster shows Justice League's logo in rubble, the second one shows a tattered Justice League flag. The third post shows the film's logo on a film canister that also reads, 'Snyder', presumably a nod to the Snyder Cut version. According to reports, the scenes in the poster are from the trailer which was released back in 2020. The dark and grim shots refer to the dream sequence in Batman vs Superman, where Bruce Wayne dreams that the world was turned into a wasteland after being transformed by Darkseid and Superman, who becomes evil.

The Snyder Cut has been one of the most anticipated releases in the DC Extended Universe. The film comes after Zack Snyder had left the Warner Media project mid-way due to creative differences with the studio. However, the 2017 release titled Justice League, failed to impress the audience and fans began asking for Synder's version of the film.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League premieres March 18 exclusively on HBO Max. #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/BnJsUjZCLq — HBO Max (@hbomax) January 29, 2021

While the plot remains the same, the Snyder Cut will also feature the scenes which were cut from the theatrical release earlier, and also introduce Steppenwolf's master Darkseid. WarnerMedia has reportedly spent 30 million dollars to finish the Snyder Cut, which included reshoots with the entire cast of the film.

The film which will be four hours long, will also be released in a mini-series format. The film is releasing on HBO Max, which is currently available only in the US, and the studio is yet to reveal how it will be released for the global audience.

